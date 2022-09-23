Performance and battery life most sought-after laptop features

Cheryl Kahla

ASUS hosted its annual Performance Day in South Africa this week, and the undisputed theme was ‘maximum power’.

The Citizen was invited to attend the event, which took place at the Kwa Maritane Bush Lodge in the Pilanesberg National Park.

ASUS expanded on its collaboration with Intel and discussed the ways in which it is boosting performance and innovation across its various laptop and notebook ranges.

Performance all the way

Anyone from professionals and entrepreneurs to gamers and content creators will understand the value of high-performing laptops.

It’s more than just a buzzword, especially as apps become even more demanding. In fact, data usage is expected to increase twenty-fold within the next decade, as per the Credit Suisse Report.

In addition, Kantar’s 2019 survey of more than 11,000 users in 10 countries found that performance was the most important feature when buying a new laptop.

12th-Gen processors

ASUS and Intel tapped into this need during the pandemic by securing the number one spot in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) for OLED laptops.

This is where collaboration pays off – the 12th-Gen processors are equipped with Intel’s latest Hybrid Architecture and performance cores.

The Performance Cores are physically larger and designed for speed and efficiency, while the efficient cores are smaller and optimised for multi-core performance-per-watt.

Gamers and creators would also appreciate the H series processor’s base power of 45 watts, as well as the new 87-blade fans to keep noise levels at near 0-decibel levels.

Battery life equally sought after

The second-most important feature of a new laptop is battery life – especially for those of us in South Africa who deal with load shedding on the daily.

The latest processors, however, also require additional power, which brings us to thermal research and cooling technologies.

Combined with ASUS’ own enhanced cooling solutions, the 12th generation chips usher in a new era of innovative and efficient laptop solutions.

Apart from the thinner blades, ASUS also utilises dual heat pipes instead of single heat pipes, as well as a new vapour chamber design.

That means the latest laptops running on these components deliver increased performance with minimal battery drain.

Laptop reviews

The best performing laptops currently are the Zenbook Pro, Zenbook Pro Flip and Zenbook Pro Duo, followed by the Vivobook Pro, the Vivobook S and Vivobook X.

We at The Citizen have personally reviewed the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo, the Zenbook 14x OLED as well as the Pro 16X OLED, and the Zenbook Flip, among others.

We’re also excited for the Zenbook 17 Fold – the world’s first foldable laptop!

What do you prefer in a laptop?

Performance? Battery life? Something else? Tell us: hello@citizen.co.za

