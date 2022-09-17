WATCH: ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo review

Faizel Patel

ASUS has been in pursuit of the next wave of technological advancements when it comes to PCs and laptops.

Their new technologies have changed the way we work and game remotely.

A few weeks ago, I reviewed the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo.

ALSO READ: Asus unveils Zenbook 17 Fold, worlds first foldable laptop

Impressions

The ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo is an impressively useful laptop. With its improved OLED screen, it makes for spectacular visual results.

The secondary screen has also been tweaked significantly, with its software operating much more efficiently while still looking impressive in its own right. Apart from the drop in battery life as a result of these upgrades, the overall improvements on the new Zenbook Duo are worth it.

There are multiple variants of the Zenbook Pro Duo range.

The most notable difference lies in the CPU, with options ranging from the Intel Core i5, i7 and i9 CPUs.

With the new OLED screen, the pricing does take a bit of a knock, increasing with a starting point of around R40,000.

This is my review.

A Foldable Laptop?

Meanwhile, there are foldable phones, but imagine a foldable laptop. Stop imagining, because this is exactly what Asus announced during a live-streamed event, the groundbreaking Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop.

Asus has unveiled the newest expansion in the expert series lineup of laptops at IFA 2022.

Asus says Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is a response to users’ desires to achieve the ideal balance between mobility and productivity in their modern 24/7 lifestyles.

ALSO READ: PODCAST: ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 takes ‘wow factor’ to next level [Review]