Playtime over for GenAI: Research shows organisations shifting focus

'As we move beyond experimentation, a tension emerges,' says NTT Data CEO on Generative Artificial Intelligence.

NTT Data has released the first results of its extensive original research which reveals that “playtime is over” for Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI).

The results overwhelmingly found that leaders are turning their focus from experimentation to long-term use cases that transform business performance, workplace culture, compliance, safety and sustainability.

Global GenAI

The study, “Global GenAI Report: How organisations are mastering their GenAI destiny in 2025,” found that almost all leaders surveyed have already invested in GenAI, and 83% have established “expert” or “robust” GenAI teams.

It revealed that the top use cases for GenAI include personalised service recommendations and knowledge management, quality control and research and development (R&D).

NTT Data President and Chief Executive Officer, Yutaka Sasaki said the future is clear.

“Generative AI is more than just another tool – it’s a transformative force. As we move beyond experimentation, a tension emerges: move too fast, and we risk unintended circumstances; move too slow and we fall behind. Getting GenAI right isn’t optional.”

ALSO READ: South Africa on track to regulate artificial intelligence

Ethics

As GenAI infuses into daily life, balancing responsibility and innovation will be a moral imperative as well as a strategic necessity for leaders, organisations and society as a whole. Leaders largely recognise a mandate to strike this balance.

Despite significant challenges, 68% of respondents globally said they feel “excited” and “amazed” about GenAI’s transformative potential.

Cybersecurity

AI is transforming cybersecurity, particularly in threat detection, response, and governance.

By using AI-driven solutions, organisations can monitor and detect unusual patterns in real-time, a crucial advantage given the speed and sophistication of cyber-attacks.

AI introduces dynamic, adaptable security measures that exceed the limits of traditional systems. However, AI also demands a fresh approach to governance and regulatory alignment.

Gilchrist Mushwana, Head of Advisory Services at BDO South Africa said a proactive approach to cybersecurity drives significant business value beyond the prevention of financial and reputational damage from cyber incidents.

“By embedding cybersecurity at the start of digital initiatives, businesses can mitigate vulnerabilities early and focus on core objectives with greater confidence.”

Security

According to the World Economic Forum, 40% of surveyed companies experienced a security incident due to third-party vulnerabilities in the past year.

This statistic underscores that cybersecurity is not merely a defensive requirement; it’s a critical factor in business resilience and continuity.

ALSO READ: Dell Tech Forum: How AI is revolutionising industries, but won’t take your jobs