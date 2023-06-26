PODCAST: Download or ditch? The apps we love and loathe

By Cheryl Kahla

Our smartphones are the gateways to endless possibilities, thanks to the hundreds of thousands of apps at our fingertips.

With just a few taps, we can do everything, from tracking our steps to travelling the globe (virtually, of course).

But let’s face it: not all apps are created equal.

Apps we love and loathe

Some have won our hearts with their ingenuity and user-friendly design, while others have earned a permanent place in our digital doghouse.

Tune in as we discuss the apps we cannot we live without and some of the apps we cannot tolerate. (Spoiler alert: Facebook was the most hated app among us).

LISTEN: All about those apps

Some of the apps mentioned in this week’s podcast:

And one on my absolute favourites? Google Lens.

NOW READ: From travel to translating, how Google Lens simplifies life

