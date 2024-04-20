PODCAST: Is Nissan NP200 exit end of half-tonners? (VIDEO)

Despite its rich heritage in South Africa, not a single small bakkie in on sale anymore

The Nissan NP200 was the last remaining half-tonner bakkie in South Africa. Picture: Nissan

It was the end of an era in probably more ways than one when the last Nissan NP200 rolled off the assembly line in Rosslyn last month.

The small bakkie was the last of the so-called half-tonners, a segment which flourish local not that long ago.

In The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, Jaco van der Merwe, Mark Jones and Charl Bosch discuss the exit of the Nissan NP200. They try and determine whether it is the end of the road for good for half-tonners in Mzansi.

“After a 16-year heritage, the production of NP200 will end in South Africa in March 2024 following the end of its extended lifecycle,” Nissan announced last year.

“No immediate replacement model is planned, although Nissan is currently evaluating other alternatives in line with the ambitions of its Africa mid-term plan.

“Nissan remains fully committed to South Africa and the wider continent as the last frontier of the automotive industry.

Nissan NP200 replacement

“The Rosslyn manufacturing plant is the light commercial vehicle (LCV) hub for Africa, and the locally-produced Nissan Navara is a core model that will enable Nissan’s ambition across the continent.”

With the news of the Nissan NP200 going out of production, there is a lot of room in other segment to absorb the impact. These include the entry-level one-tonner segment, light commercial options like the Suzuki Eeco and Super Carry, and even hatchbacks converted into “panel vans” like the Hyundai i10 Cargo.

There has been many reports on a possible NP200 replacement based on a Renault platform, but Nissan hasn’t conformed anything yet. And even if a new half-tonner does happen, it won’t be in the immediate future.

Half-tonner legacy

Being a bakkie-loving country, half-tonners have a special place in South African automotive history. And over the past few decades there have been plenty of them. Think of the Ford Bantam, Mazda Rustler, Fiat Strada, Volkswagen Caddy, Proton Arena, Opel Corsa Utility, Chevrolet Utility and Nissan 1400.

There is also a possibility that Stellantis could manufacture the new Fiat Strada in its new assembly plant in Coega, Gqeberha. The plant has been earmarked to produce the Peugeot Landtrek, but could easily decide to add the new Strada which will be offered in right-hand drive in the coming years.