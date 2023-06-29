OPPO Reno10 Pro+: Portrait Pro makes global debut in South Africa

By Cheryl Kahla

Smartphone manufacturer OPPO has chosen South Africa for the global debut of its premium Reno10 Pro Plus today, an event sure to dazzle and razzle those in attendance.

The Reno10 Pro Plus is created for those of us who love aesthetics, reliable mobile devices which provide value, coupled with a dash of innovative tech and premium features.

Reno10 Pro Plus launch

Let’s be honest, the South African consumer market is tech-savvy and hard to please. We cannot wait to get our hands on a review model to see how it measures up.

I had the pleasure of speaking to OPPO’s Head of Go-to-market and Operations, Liam Faurie, ahead of the launch about the company’s vision for the South African market.

I will link to interview here once it’s published, but for now, back to the event and the Reno10 Pro Plus.

It’s an impressive phone and I cannot wait to take it for a proper test drive. Here’s a sneak peak, in the meantime.

Flagship phone specs

Camera

An industry-leading periscope telephoto camera ensures incredibly vivid portraits under any lighting conditions.

Battery

Its battery is supercharged with OPPO’s 100W SUPERVOOC™ flash charge.

Design

Elegantly thin, the device measures a mere 8.28mm in thickness and weighs a light 194g.

Memory

With a combination of up to 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM.

I’m especially excited about Reno10 Pro Plus being equipped with a 64MP Telephoto Portrait lens; it’s designed around the three core principles of Reality, Exposure and Emotion.

This means the lens is designed to capture the true visual detail of a moment, regardless of the environment or conditions during the photoshoot.

A battery built for SA

OPPO also promises a long-lasting battery, and thanks to South Africa’s ongoing load shedding crisis, I would be able to thoroughly put this to the test.

Apparently the Reno10 Pro Plus is capable of charging up to 50% within just 10 minutes. A full charge is said to take less than half hour – 29 minutes to be exact.

This is due to OPPO’s proprietary Battery Health Engine which supports more than 1 600 charge cycles – the same specs as the Find X5 Pro.

That means your battery should remain healthy and in tip-top condition for up to four years.

Tech Check-in newsletter

Sign up for The Citizen’s Tech Check-in newsletter, the perfect companion to our podcast, Tech Check with Kahla and Kruger.

Join our community of tech enthusiasts and stay up-to-date with the latest news and reviews. What do you get in exchange for signing over your soul subscribing to our newsletter?

Glad you asked!

There will be newsy things, unbiased and honest reviews, as well as expert opinions and insights from industry leaders. Every Tuesday, at 11:30am.

We might include a how-to guide every now and then, along with interviews, podcasts and puns. Bad puns. So, so many bad puns.

We’re not even sorry about the puns.