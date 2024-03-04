Technology and Science

4 Mar 2024

Review: Huawei MateBook D 16 offers good balance of features

The hardware is packed into a 16-inch metal chassis with a reassuringly sturdy feel when first handling the laptop.

Don’t let its large screen fool you, this is by no means a hefty device, weighing just 1.68kg.

The Huawei MateBook D 16 is more than just a high-performance, large-screen laptop. It features a high-performance 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, expansive 16-inch near bezel-less display and 90% screen-to-body ratio.

The laptop offers creators and office workers an immersive visual experience for work and play. Don’t let its large screen fool you, this is by no means a hefty device, weighing just 1.68kg.

It also features dual shark Fin Fan technology and up to 70 Wh of battery life.

Huawei combined the processor with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and a high-speed 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD (solid State Drive).

Features

This hardware is packed into a 16-inch metal chassis with a reassuringly sturdy feel when first handling the laptop.

The large screen is ideal for video streaming, while still being just about light enough to port around.

The 178° viewing angles and 16:10 aspect ratio further enhance the experience, offering ample space for efficient multitasking and eliminating the need for a touchscreen while maintaining viewing comfort.

The first thing I did was press the power button only to later find out that it also has a fingerprint scanner that you can use alternatively to unlock the device. The smart technology here is absolutely on another level.

Work horse

The D 16’s keyboard uses the soft landing design which offers 1.5mm key travel and is coupled with numeric keypad with physical shortcut keys, making it more comfortable to the touch and richer in function.

For everyday tasks like office work, web browsing, and even light creative editing, it’s a smooth operator. Emails fly past, spreadsheets submit to your calculations, and documents bend to your every word.

And when things get really demanding, Performance Mode and Super Turbo offer an extra boost of power.

Furthermore, the MateBook D 16 also supports the Huawei Super Device feature. This enables a quicker, fuss-free way of pairing your laptop with other devices.

Pricing

One of the MateBook D 16’s standout features is its Huawei Metaline Antenna that keeps your wi-fi connectivity at its peak, even when the signal is weak. It can achieve a long-distance connection of up to 270 metres. enabling users to enjoy smooth video streams and conference calls.

The Huawei MateBook D16 2024 edition is a solid mid-range performer, offering a good balance of features and performance for its price. Its spacious display, decent performance, and comfortable keyboard make it a compelling choice for students, professionals, and casual users.

However, the display is only 300 nits, it isn’t a touchscreen, the trackpad could be a bit bigger and is off-center. There is also no bass to speak of and no option for a discrete GPU.

While the Huawei D 16 is reasonably priced, it isn’t cheap, retailing for R 24,999 and is only available in mystic silver colour.

