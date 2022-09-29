The rise of SA’s digitally-savvy township internet users

Devina Haripersad

The last two years have undoubtedly triggered new and exciting internet usage habits across South Africa, and the country’s townships have been no exception.

Vuma’s 2021 Fibre Reach Survey indicates that considerably more homes are upgrading to fibre internet in these communities.

However, there is still a considerable amount of the community that while in need of that connectivity, are still doing without constant connection to the internet.

An image recently surfaces on Facebook of a father who had taken his child to the mall to use the free internet in order to do her homework.

The image went viral as many expressed the need for cheaper data options, with some offering to help the father and his daughter with a tablet.

Others called for service providers to identify the need in these communities and work on ways to meet them.

A father took his daughter to the mall to use the free wifi. Image: Facebook

Lokshin – Lowcost WiFi initiative

Last month, three women launched a low-cost Wi-Fi in townships, called Lokshin WiFi, a low-cost wireless Internet service provider.

Mobile users in the “location” can via the defined access points of sale, purchase WiFi access passwords for connection to educational materials, skills development information, e-commerce services such as university application forms, banking and women development information on GBV and health issues.

With live access points in 5 townships such as – Orange Farm, Cosmo City, Olivenhoutsbosch and Tembisa, the company claims to provide reliable internet at a fraction of the cost of the current mobile operators.

Vumatel

Last year Vumatel announced a pilot project in which residents of Alexandra township would be able to get up to 100Mbit/s speeds for less than R100 per month.

Vuma’s survey reveals that almost all surveyed township residents (96%) now understand the benefits of upgrading to uncapped high-speed fibre internet, contributing to this technology’s high uptake.

In addition, most residents (90%) see the value they’re getting from their fibre internet as a much more affordable pre-paid internet option.

“Our most recent survey shows that more people across South Africa’s township communities realise how this technology can revolutionise how they access their favourite entertainment without interruption and save money by spending less on mobile data,” says Lianne Williams, Marketing Director at Vuma.

“The increase in fibre-connected homes in these areas also shows how much value this solution is adding to people’s lives by allowing them to save more for the things their families need.”

TooMuchWifi

TooMuchWifi works to bridge the connectivity gap in SA by bringing fast, uncapped and affordable fibre-backed internet to underserved, densely-populated areas, like townships.

The company offers hotspot data bundles that start from R5 for 300MB. They claim that it’s their mission is to deliver affordable internet to underserved communities.

The founders, Jonathan Endersby and Ian Thomson, set out to develop their own network infrastructure and technology that bridges the connectivity gap in areas where the cost of data is too high.

“We believe that one of the steps we can take towards a more equitable future is to ensure that all South Africans have access to fast Internet for school, work and entertainment,” Thomson said.

They have also trained and upskilled more than 300 people and employed over 75 staff from low-income communities.

The company also reinvests 10% of its revenue from data sales as a ‘social currency’ to support community organisations in education, youth leadership, the environment and entrepreneurship.