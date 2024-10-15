SA at forefront of technology revolution, notes Google report [VIDEO]

Google’s Economic Impact Report has revealed leveraging digital technology is one of the most impactful ways South Africa can drive economic growth.

The tech giant released its report in Sandton on Tuesday.

It highlights Google’s significant investment in the country’s digital growth, including infrastructure development, support for startups, and the introduction of innovative tools and services.

Watch a summary of the Google Economic Impact Report

SA at the forefront of technology revolution

According to the report, South Africa continues to be at the forefront of Africa’s technology revolution, with the country seeing significant growth in internet usage over the past decade.

It estimates that by 2030, internet adoption could reach about 87% of the population.

Google SA Interim Country Director, Paul Mayanja said the research confirms the company’s continued role in improving the lives of South Africans.

“For every one rand invested in digital technology in South Africa, it’s expected to create over R10 in wide economic value for the country by 2030.

“Frankly, the research has shown that Google Search, Android, Google Play, YouTube as well as Cloud, have driven an economic activity of R 118 billion for businesses, non-profits, creators, developers just in 2023 alone,” Mayanja said.

GNU confidence

In his weekly newsletter on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said since the formation of the government of national unity (GNU), there had been a marked increase in “confidence in the direction of our country”.

Ramaphosa said South Africans are increasingly rallying around the programme. He said the work of the GNU is reflected in recent opinion polls.

Abongile Mashele, head of government affairs and public policy at Google, said it was too early to tell whether the GNU has increased the investment in the country’s digital growth.

“What I can say is, the relationships are better, the doors are opening, the collaboration and the conversations are happening.”

Cheaper devices

Last week, Communications Minister Solly Malatsi said South Africa should lower the price of the smart devices that use 4G and 5G data, a sentiment echoed by Mashele.

“The reality is we can’t do it alone. In the Android world, we work a lot with original equipment manufacturers who have Android in their system to determine how we reduce the cost of devices.”

The Economic Impact Report research was based on questions asked to online adults, who identified Google Search, Google Maps, Google Workspace and YouTube as among the ten most helpful innovations of the last few decades.

