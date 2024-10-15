‘Instagram government’ has failed to deliver, says ActionSA on GNU [VIDEO]

ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont gave the GNU an “e” rating.

ActionSA said the Government of National Unity (GNU) is a jet-setting “Instagram government” that has failed to deliver despite claims of increased confidence in the country.

ActionSA’s leadership briefed the media on Monday, where the party also announced it had launched a new website to track the GNU’s delivery record.

On Monday, in his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa said there has been a marked increase in “confidence in the direction of our country”.

"You have a justice minister implicated in the VBS Saga giving the president a pass on his saga in Phala Phala.



And we have an Instagram government—I'd say the time for opposition has never been needed more than now."



‘Instagram government’

Ramaphosa said South Africans are increasingly rallying around the programme and the work of the GNU is reflected in recent opinion polls.

However, ActionSA chairperson, Michael Beaumont, gave the GNU an “e” rating, saying the party’s GNU Performance Tracker is now live to outline the “national priorities and KPIs” that this ‘Instagram Government has failed to announce”.

“What we are growing increasingly concerned about which has led us to the point where we believe a tracker government performance is necessary because it looks like we have an Instagram government that has emerged in South Africa. A government that tends to make announcements in tweets more than does in terms of policy and legislative reforms in a real way.”

‘Judge the GNU by impact’

Speaking at the at Chief Albert Luthuli House in the Johannesburg CBD at the ANC’s 100 days of GNU event, Ramaphosa said the GNU should not be judged by the political orientations of its political parties, but by its impact on the lives of poor and working-class South Africans.

Ramaphosa raised South Africa’s concerns ahead of the elections, including the economy, unemployment, service delivery, governance, and the state of the ANC.

“As the party that received the most votes nationally and in seven provinces, we are the ones who our people looked upon to give leadership and to act in the best interest of our country and its people.”

Transformation

Ramaphosa said the ANC opted to give leadership to other parties to ensure stability, advance transformation, and address South Africa’s concerns.

The president thanked the 10 other political parties who put their political and ideological differences aside and joined the GNU.

“We knew that there were fundamental issues on which we differed and that were bound to bring about tensions and strains in the GNU. But we also know for many decades of experience that the strategic clarity and political capacity to work alongside a wide range of others to pursue progressive goals,” Ramaphosa said.

