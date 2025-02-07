SA takes giant leap with Prime telescope to enhance exoplanet discovery [VIDEO]

This is the world’s largest-class near-infrared (NIR) prime focus camera.

South Africa has taken one giant leap into exoplanet discovery capabilities and astronomical research with the launch of the PRime-focus Infrared Microlensing Experiment (Prime) telescope.

This is the world’s largest-class near-infrared (NIR) prime focus camera to perform the world’s first NIR microlensing surveys for exoplanets.

Prime was launched in Sutherland, Northern Cape, last week.

It is the latest addition to the many internationally hosted telescopes on the Sutherland plateau, known as the “Gateway to the Universe” and the Land of snow and stars.

The launch at the National Research Foundation-South African Astronomical Observatory (NRF-SAAO) is another milestone in realising the country’s vision of establishing itself as a global hub for astronomical sciences and facilities.

This was outlined in the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation’s (DSTI) National Strategy for Multiwavelength Astronomy.

Deputy director-general for research development and support at the DSTI, Imraan Patel, said that the Prime telescope strengthens the country’s role in the knowledge economy, contributing to the big data revolution through “world-class research”.

“It also aligns with our department’s commitment to transformation and human capital by fostering opportunities for local scientists, students and engineers to engage in frontier research.”

Gravitational microlensing

Described as an advanced 1,8-metre infrared instrument, Prime’s primary focus will be on detecting gravitational microlensing events and discovering exoplanets, particularly Earth-mass systems.

Patel said that the launch of the Prime telescope cemented Sutherland’s position as a leading site for global astronomical research.

He said this supports South Africa and the broader African continent’s contribution to astronomy.

“The integration of astro-tourism with flagship astronomy projects like MeerKAT, South African Large Telescope (SALT), and now PRIME underscores the Department’s commitment to leveraging scientific investments for broader societal impact, advancing innovation, ensuring inclusive growth and showcasing benefits such as job creation, skills development and tourism linked to astronomy infrastructure.”

Patel said the National Strategy for Multiwavelength Astronomy leverages the country’s historical strengths in astronomy, its geographic advantage of clear southern skies in the Karoo, and its robust engineering and scientific expertise.

Collaboration

The telescope is a collaborative initiative between South Africa, Osaka University, the North American Space Administration’s Goddard Space Flight Centre, the University of Maryland, and the Astrobiology Centre of Japan.

Professor Takahiro Sumi of Osaka University, Prime’s principal investigator, said anyone can use the data collected through Prime.

“This is one of the most significant benefits for the South African team. 50% of the telescope time will be spent on the Galactic Bulge Time Domain Survey, searching for exoplanets and making data available to be used by anyone in the South African community.”

Established more than 200 years ago, the SAAO is the premier centre for optical and infrared astronomy in South Africa and the rest of the continent.

It has played a pivotal role in advancing astronomical research, technology development, and human capital growth.

