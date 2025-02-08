Culpable homicide probe underway as two SANDF troops die in Northern Cape

The accident occurred Friday afternoon.

Members of the SANDF during an exercise demonstration at the SA Army Combat Training Centre in the Northern Cape. Picture: Jacques Nelles / The Citizen

Amid the repatriation of the bodies of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who tragically lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), another tragedy has struck closer to home, claiming the lives of two troops in the Northern Cape.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the accident occurred on Friday between Koopmansfontein and Delportshoop.

The two soldiers were killed when the military truck they were traveling in overturned along the R31 road.

SANDF troops die in Northern Cape

Alongside the two fatalities, 17 SANDF soldiers sustained injuries in the incident and were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

“Preliminary information indicates that the accident occurred Friday afternoon, 7 February 2025.

“The truck was traveling with 19 SANDF members from Lohatla Army base en route to Kimberley,” said Northern Cape police spokesperson Sergio Kock in a statement on Saturday.

“Two SANDF members, a male and female, died on the scene, and 17 others were injured and transported to the hospital for medical treatment.”

Kock stated that the identities of the troops were unknown as their next of kin must be informed.

“The SANDF truck was traveling in rainy weather conditions from Lohatla to Kimberley when the accident occurred,” he said.

The authorities have since launched a culpable homicide investigation.

“The cause of the accident forms part of the police investigation,” Kock added.

Six soldiers were previously killed in a 2023 veld fire in Northern Cape.

Repatriation of SANDF soldiers’ bodies

This devastating incident comes as South Africa prepare to receive the remains of 14 soldiers who lost their lives in combat while deployed in the DRC as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission.

These soldiers died during battles with M23 rebels in the eastern DRC between January 23 and 27.

The fallen soldiers include Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe, Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani, Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe, Rifleman Derrick Maluleke, Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe, Corporal Matome Justice Malesa, Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo, Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo, Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi, Private Peter Jacobus Strydom, Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi, Staff Sergeant William Eddie Cola, Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele, and Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi.

The repatriation process has, however, faced delays, with the SANDF confirming logistical challenges in transferring the soldiers’ remains.

“Following delays in moving the remains of the deceased from the DRC to the UN Logistics Base in Entebbe, Uganda, the SANDF can confirm that the movement is now underway.

“The movement is conducted by the United Nations,” the army said on Friday.

The SA National Defence Force Media Statement || Friday, 07 February 2025 || Update on the repatriation of the deceased members of the SA National Defence Force from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.#SANDF#RIPSASoldiers#DRC pic.twitter.com/pa2vutJXWi — SA National Defence Force 🇿🇦 (@SANDF_ZA) February 8, 2025

SA flag at half-mast

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the loss during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday.

He honored the fallen soldiers, naming each one and expressing the nation’s profound grief.

Ramaphosa also announced that the South African flag would be flown at half-mast for a week beginning on Friday as a mark of respect.

