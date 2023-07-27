Flipside fever: Samsung’s new foldables put nostalgia on speed dial for Gen Zs

By Faizel Patel

Samsung has “flipped time” and turned back the clock to the nostalgic era when flip phones were the ultimate hip and trendy statement.

The South Korean tech company launched a series of devices at its “Unpacked” launch at Cracker Zac’s, in Rosebank Mall, on Wednesday.

The tenpin bowling alleys served as the perfect retro backdrop while Samsung showcased its new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5 smartphones, S9 tablets and smart wearables under the theme “Join the Flipside”, which reference to the new foldables.

What is ‘anemoia’?

The company’s new foldable phones is designed to trigger nostalgia with a focus on the noun “anemoia”, which means “to experience nostalgia for a time you have never known”.

And that is exactly what Samsung did: Using its new devices, to woo Gen Zs with phones that were icons years ago.

From taking selfies or creating a fashion statement, the Gen Z are looking for phones that thrust them among the cool crowd in a time that even Barbie and Ken made a comeback to the big screen in new movie which has already broke box office records.

What are the prices?

While Samsung phones are a feast for the eyes, they do come with hefty price tags with the Galaxy Z Flip retailing for R29 999 and the Galaxy Z Fold for R46 999.

Justin Hume, the vice president of mobile for Samsung, said the new generation now have a choice to experience what previous generations did with the flip phones.

“Why go for the flat phone? Be different, be outstanding. So, this is a device that takes us back to an era of foldables that we have seen many generations ago.”

Hume said while new foldables are expensive, Samsung has a trade-in programme which makes it more affordable.

“We want to have a wider audience coming to purchase the device. If you trade in and purchase the Z Flip or Z Fold 5, we have a wide range of phones that are accepted and give you a guaranteed R10 000 of the price point.”

Hume said there is also savings on phone contracts from mobile service providers.

Rising competition

Samsung’s chief of its mobile business, TM Roh, told Bloomberg News the rising competition is evidence of foldables becoming mainstream,

“Samsung will seek to maintain its lead by collaborating with software partners like Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp.

“It’s engaged in discussions with Google and Microsoft about collaboration on generative AI, the executive said, without elaborating further.

