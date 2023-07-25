Huawei unveils four new wearables

By Faizel Patel

Huawei has unveiled four new wearables – the Watch 4, GT 3 SE, Fit SE and Band 8.

With a number of other tech companies also planning to release wearables in July, Huawei has a tough market to compete in as consumers weigh their options in a saturated and difficult economic climate.

Huawei wearables

The launch of Huawei’s wearables in collaboration with SuperSport United FC and Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) coincided with the announcement of the TUT Matsatsantsa Ladies FC team, to highlight the significance of women’s football.

Watch 4

The Watch 4 is equipped with an upgraded version of the eSIM, which supports standalone communication to let users make calls and send messages without the need of a smartphone.

It also packs health management features such as heart rate readings, ECG, SpO2 measurements and more.

Powered by TruSeen 5.0+, TruSleep 3.0 sleep monitoring algorithm, users can rack their body vitals, whether they are active or training, or not.

ALSO READ: ‘Major milestone’: Google Bard includes Swahili as chatbot’s first African language

GT 3 SE

The wearable is the latest device to be added to GT Series offering a two-week battery life, science-based workouts, and sleep health monitoring.

The Watch GT3 SE is also water-resistant and provides smart notifications.

Watch Fit SE

The Huawei device packs a range of health features geared for younger users.

It has a large AMOLED display, customisable watch faces, and long battery life. It also features GPS support, water resistance, and a wide range of sports modes for comprehensive fitness tracking.

Band 8

The band 8 features advanced health monitoring features.

With a sleek and lightweight design, the wearable boasts continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen level monitoring, and stress tracking.

Users can get up to a 2-week long battery life and a 5 ATM-rated water resistance level, which means it can handle up to 50-metre static water pressure for 10 minutes.

The GT3 SE and the Band 8 are now available online while the Watch 4 and Fit SE will be available from 1 August 2023.

ALSO READ: The HUAWEI nova Y91 packs the biggest, super powerful 7000mAh battery