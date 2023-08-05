WATCH: Skyworth unveils SA’s first 100″ QLED Google TV

By Faizel Patel

With the Rugby World Cup just a few months away, what better way to watch the Springboks defend the Webb Ellis Cup against the best in the world on a 100″ QLED TV.

This is exactly what Chinese TV maker Skyworth unveiled at Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg on Thursday night, South Africa’s first 100″ QLED Google TV.

Skyworth been deeply involved in the South African market for nine years and has established a comprehensive product line-up.

Watch the 100″ Skyworth TV

BMW

During the event, the company also unveiled BM series products including the diversified technology home appliances in cooperation with a BMW design works company.

However, it was the 100″ QLED TV that drew the most attention offering and immersive experience.

With the 2.1.2ch sound & Dolby Atmos, realizing audio objects’ movement in 3D physical space, delivering a captivating sound experience.

The most intimate is the Eye Care technology. Flicker Free feature can effectively avoid the hazard from invisible flash and reduce screen flash by changing dimming mode to safeguard your eye health.

This would be particularly useful for those who spend copious amounts in front of the TV.

Home appliances

For those who want a connected lifestyle, Skyworth introduced a diverse range of products including a wide range of home appliances, audio players and multi-door refrigerators.

Other products included a portable TV that can be taken anywhere from camping to road trips and connected furniture tables that wirelessly charge devices.

The portable TV is likely to come in handy as it can hold a charge even when load shedding threatens to disrupt the rugby game when South Africa is on the cusp of victory.

Check this out… Skyworth has just introduced a portable TV set. This is a game changer. You can take it anywhere even during load shedding… All I can say is wow!!! #Experiencethebigworld #SKYWORTH #MegatechGlobalTour #Productlaunch #Johannesburg #SouthAfrica @SkyworthSA pic.twitter.com/Qwo1IKQ4dF— 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) August 3, 2023

Innovation

Rita Mo, General Manager of Skyworth South Africa said the company is continuing to push the boundaries of innovation.

“We can confidently say that were bringing innovative features that exceeds expectations. As we forward, Skyworth will move forward with technological innovation.”

Pricing and Availability

Skyworth is yet to release South African pricing and availability of the new products.

