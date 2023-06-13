The Huawei P60 Pro stuns with technological breakthroughs in its Telephoto Camera

By Sponsored

That’s why smartphone cameras are doing away with sharpening the megapixel resolution of the photography and focusing on improving the overall experience in order to closely replicate what the human eye sees.

Take the Huawei P60 Pro example, which has developed its smartphone camera holistically with the Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera, transforming the experience of photography through the art of light.

From a redesigned optical path to a large aperture lens, here’s how the P60 Pro’s breakthroughs make it the next big thing in the flagship smartphone market.

Ultra Lighting Camera: No Detail Left in the Dark

It’s always frustrating when parts of an image are obscured by a lack of light, replicating your memories in the most inaccurate way.

To dissipate any darkness in photographs, Huawei introduces the Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera to its latest Huawei P60 Pro. With the a redesigned optical path, it now stands as the smartphone camera with the highest light intake in the industry: The Ultra Lighting Telephoto Camera, together with its Multiple Lens Groups, has an F2.1 large aperture that lets in 178% more light.

How was this possible? Unlike most smartphone telephoto cameras, maintaining the slim size of the smartphone device may mean smaller photosensitive sensors and aperture size, resulting in blurry photographs due to insufficient lighting in a dark environment.

The HUAWEI P60 Pro redesigns its optical imaging path to create its Ultra Lighting Lens Group which works with the RYYB SuperSensing sensor to revolutionise the camera’s light intake. In fact, all this was achieved while ensuring that the overall smartphone build remains compact and thin at 200g.

Now, when taking photographs in poorly lit indoor spaces or during a night out in the city, users need not fumble with different filters or add extra equipment to take in all the sights they want to in High Dynamic Range (HDR) photographs.

They can instantly point and shoot to capture the moment without losing out on any detail or having to wait for camera adjustments to be done.

Telephoto Super Macro: Goes the Distance so You Don’t Have to

The Ultra Lighting Camera is also surprisingly able to double up as its macro photography camera. Built with an additional set of a Long Travel Slide Zoom Lens Group, it allows flexible control of the focusing distance. This means that the telephoto camera is capable of clear imaging from long-distance shots to zoomed-in macro close-ups.

And thanks to the camera’s powerful light intake, the Huawei P60 Pro’s macro telephoto camera can be used in any lighting conditions.

This means you can shoot with your camera at any time of the day; whether it’s during a bright and sunny nature walk or in a darkly-lit indoor theatre. This is more especially useful when capturing wildlife photos, even during night time.

Users can use the telephoto lens from a longer distance to record facial details of animals even in dark-lit environments.

This means you can immediately point and shoot a photo of an animal – such as a bee in landing on a flower petal or a bird resting in a tree – without needing to go closer to them and potentially distract or scare the subject.

SLR-Level Image Stabilisation: Telephoto Anti-Shake Sensor Rotation

The Huawei P60 Pro also introduces the industry’s first Telephoto Anti-Shake Sensor Rotation, which uses the countering dynamic motion of the sensor instead of the dynamic motion of the lens.

In the Huawei P60 Pro, the optical distance is shorter due to the anti-shake sensor, taking away any unsightly effects from unsteady or jittery hands. Under the same error accuracy, the performance of optical image stabilisation is greatly improved.

From the centre of the photograph to its four corners, the anti-shake consistency increases by 58%.

Super Moon Scene: Reimagine the Night Sky

The new Super Moon Scene gives users a new creative tool to photograph the moon in a brand-new light. Gone are the days of over-zoomed blurry moon photographs – Super Moon Shot uses AI to enhance the details of the moon to produce better and clearer shots of the night sky.

With an advanced focusing mode and HDR effects, the smartphone camera can capture an accurate and richly-detailed shot of the moon from right where you are.

Users who love night photography can experiment with this feature and position the moon next to scenic views, such as dramatic city skylines or silhouettes of forests.

Without past inhibitions of poor quality night photographs, nature and landscape enthusiasts can now take their smartphone cameras out on a photoshoot at night.

To get first-hand experience of this marvelous camera, you can purchase the Huawei P60 Pro for R24 999 on the Huawei online store and now available to purchase to all retailers.

