‘Young Women in Tech’: Empower your future with free programme

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

In an ambitious stride towards gender equality in the information and communications technology industry, Huawei is launching a course titled ‘Young Woman in Tech’.

Scheduled to run from 21 to 28 June 2023, the initiative is part of Huawei’s sustained commitment to enhancing diversity and inclusion.

‘Young Women in Tech’

The ‘Young Women in Tech’ programme is fully digital, delving into pertinent areas like artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and cloud computing.

The program welcomes young women either currently engaged in ICT studies or those interested in exploring this path in the future.

A free, digital course

The initial training phase will pave the way for topic-focused masterclasses running from July 3 to 17.

A final examination is set for the first week of August, with successful participants earning a career certification in the corresponding subject.

The registration process is straightforward: hopeful participants fill out an online application form, detailing their course of interest and the motivation behind enrolling for the program.

But hurry! The deadline for applications is today [June 20].

Securing a future in tech

Huawei’s media relations manager in South Africa, Vanashree Govender, highlighted the importance of equipping women with the skills to secure a successful future in tech.

Especially since the tech industry is traditionally dominated by men.

“Following the success of our previous programmes in 2021 and 2022, we felt that it was important to expand it to young women,” Govender said.

Given that women constitute a mere 13% of STEM graduates, she emphasised the responsibility in ensuring gender equity in the sector.

Empowering women

The instructors associated with the program have shared their enthusiasm for the upcoming endeavour as well.

Tabani Njaba, the lead for the big data track, remarked: “I’m excited because this is an opportunity to engage with young women and to talk to, empower, and influence them to understand their abilities”.

“As women, we often underestimate ourselves, and programmes like this provide a great opportunity for young women to unleash their full potential”.

Facilitator for cloud computing Starleen Mangozho shared the sentiment, cherishing the privilege of empowering young women.

“It’s a privilege to be in a position to empower young women, especially in a field that’s as traditionally male-dominated as technology”, Mangozho said.

