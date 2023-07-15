Threads threats: Dark side of Meta’s app and how to avoid scams, phishing

By Cheryl Kahla

It’s only been a week since Meta launched it’s ‘Twitter killer’ social app, Threads. And it’s been popular, with a whopping 100 million sign-up in the first few days.

The microblogging social platform’s surge in popularity unfortunately also attracted the wrong kind of attention – from scammers, fraudsters and crypto boys.

‘Threads’ threats

As per a report released by Kaspersky, scammers and con artists are leveraging Threads’ rapid success to their own unscrupulous advantage.

Besides, Threads’ ever-growing user base provides an intricate web ripe for phishing schemes.

Fake ‘Threads’ apps

The biggest threat comes from scammers who have developed websites which closely mimic a supposed web version of Meta’s Threads.

This entices users to share their login details and the repercussions are far-reaching – from losing your legitimate Threads account to potentially losing access to Instagram and Facebook as well.

Identity theft

Then there’s also the risk of identity theft and doxxing.

Consider the impact and the financial risk involved with these treats.

Many personal and corporate banking details are tied to ad campaigns, which could easily be compromised and cloned, allowing fraudster access to these bank accounts.

‘Threads Coin’

A fabricated service known as Thread Coin acts as a cryptocurrency which allegedly bridges the digital and physical realms in the Metaverse.

However, the grim reality is that the Thread Coin is bogus, and those fooled into investing Ethereum in this ‘coin’ will see only financial loss.

Buy or boost followers

Another ruse has users believing they can boost their follower count on Threads for free.

Those who fell victim to this scam had been presented with the chance to gain anywhere from 10 000 to 50 000 followers.

The scam hinges on a ‘verification process’ where users are lured into subscribing to services or paying to claim non-existent prizes.

READ: Millions join Twitter rival within hours… in just three clicks

Avoid falling victim

Security expert Olga Svistunova said scammers mastered the art of capitalising on trending topics, which emphasises the importance of maintaining constant vigilance.

Svistunova said it is vital to remain wary and for companies especially to prioritise cybersecurity measures.

Short-term steps to avoid falling victim include the following:

Always exercise caution when downloading software online.

Always verify a websites legitimacy.

Create strong and unique password, and activate two-factor authentication where possible.

Avoid suspicious website links or emails.

Golden rule: Don’t click or open it if you don’t know the source.

READ: Elon Musk threatens to sue Meta as Twitter rival Threads takes off