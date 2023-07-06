Threads threat? Millions join Twitter rival within hours… in just three clicks

By Cornelia Le Roux

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s brand new social media platform, Threads, went live on app stores on Wednesday night and is arguably the biggest challenger to Elon Musk’s Twitter yet.

Threads are reportedly buzzing and if the rumoured cage fight challenge between the two billionaires was to become a reality, Zuckerberg might have just won the first round.

Perfect timing for Threads vs Twitter?

Although not intentional, the timing of Threads rollout couldn’t have been more perfect as it follows what has been a rollercoaster month for Twitter.

Just this week, Musk announced changes to limits on how many tweets you can read on Twitter per day, as well as tweet deck restrictions.

“Twitter is still the best place for real-time updates, but its cracks have shown for some time beyond Musk’s purchase, and this could be the opportune time for Meta to pounce,” Daniel Newman, the CEO of Futurum Group, told The Wall Street Journal.

‘Welcome to Threads’

“Let’s do this. Welcome to Threads,” Zuckerberg wrote in his first post on his official Threads account.

On Thursday morning, the Facebook owner “threaded” an update, in which he stated there was 10 million sign-ups in seven hours.

He also tweeted for the first time in 11 years, sharing a Spiderman meme in an apparent reference to the similarities between Twitter and Threads.

In a statement, Zuckerberg said Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, is aiming for one billion users on Threads. If reached, it will have far outstripped Twitter’s 450 million users.

Twitter killer?

Zuckerberg is widely understood to be taking advantage of Musk’s chaotic ownership of Twitter to push out its new social media platform, which Meta hopes will become the go-to platform for celebrities, companies and politicians.

Among the active accounts, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Hugh Jackman, as well as media outlets, including The Washington Post and The Economist, featured.

A quick guide to Threads: How to join and what you can do

Much like Twitter, the app features short text posts that users can like, repost and reply to, although it does not include any direct message capabilities.

Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos and videos up to five minutes long, according to a Meta blog post.

“Just like on Instagram, with Threads you can follow and connect with friends and creators who share your interests – including the people you follow on Instagram and beyond. And you can use our existing suite of safety and user controls.”

Users can “easily share a Threads post to your Instagram story, or share your post as a link on any other platform you choose”.

Your Threads feed will include posts from people and accounts you follow on Instagram or Threads, as well as recommendations for undiscovered content. You also have the ability to filter specific words from your feed and restrict who is allowed to mention you.

It only takes three clicks…

It’s easy to get started with Threads. As a matter of fact: It only takes three clicks and you’re set up on the social media platform.

While Threads launched as a standalone app, users can log in using their Instagram credentials and follow the same accounts.

Once Your Instagram username and verification will carry over, with the option to customise your profile specifically for Threads.

Genius of getting leg-up from Instagram

“It’s as simple as that: If an Instagram user with a large number of followers such as Kardashian or a Bieber or a Messi begins posting on Threads regularly, a new platform could quickly thrive,” strategic financial analyst Brian Wieser said on Substack.