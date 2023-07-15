Future-proof cybersecurity careers – here are opportunities to look into

By Ina Opperman

Future-proof cybersecurity careers are important in a world where the cybersecurity skills shortage is a global challenge. There is a pressing need in Africa to overcome this challenge as the continent embraces rapid digital transformation.

Third-party research conducted in 2022 shows that 75% of companies across the continent find it difficult to recruit and retain skilled cybersecurity professionals and this is especially critical given how Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) was reduced by more than $4 billion (approximately 10%) in 2021 due to cybercrime.

“Now is the perfect time to look at the importance of cybersecurity skills and embracing the career opportunities in this dynamic field. Given how quickly cyber threats are evolving in terms of both complexity and scale, there is a need for a new generation of cyber defenders.

“Cybersecurity offers meaningful employment opportunities, providing a pathway for youth to future-proof their careers while contributing to a safer digital world,” says Sergey Lozhkin, principal security researcher of Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT).

He sees four future-proof roles in cybersecurity, even with advances in the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that young professionals should consider, namely general security analysts and researchers, cloud security specialists, vulnerability researchers and incidence response specialists.

ALSO READ: South Africans must prepare for jobs of the future – here’s how

General security analysts and researchers

Security analysts will remain crucial in the cybersecurity landscape, Lozhkin says. “Their role involves monitoring and analysing security events and incidents. With the increasing volume and complexity of cyberthreats, organisations will continue to rely on skilled security analysts to detect and mitigate risks effectively.”

Over forty leading cybersecurity experts working globally form Kaspersky Global Research & Analysis Team (GReAT), which uncovers persistent cyberthreats, cyber-espionage campaigns, major malware, ransomware and underground cybercriminal trends across the world. “These analysts bring passion and curiosity to the discovery and analysis of cyberthreats.”

Cloud cybersecurity specialists

Cloud security experts specialise in securing cloud environments by designing and implementing robust security architectures, configuring secure access controls and encryption mechanisms, monitoring for threats and responding to security incidents.

“They ensure compliance with regulations and industry standards, conduct security assessments and audits and provide training to enhance cloud security awareness. Their role is crucial in safeguarding data, applications and infrastructure within cloud platforms while addressing the unique security challenges posed by cloud computing.”

ALSO READ: AI’s impact on recruitment and hiring

Vulnerability researchers for cybersecurity

Lozhkin says vulnerability researchers play an essential role in cybersecurity by identifying, analysing and testing the weaknesses in software and hardware systems. “They use a variety of methods, including manual testing and automated scanning tools, to discover potential exploits or vulnerabilities in systems.”

Their work is fundamental in strengthening the security posture of an organisation as it enables the timely detection, reporting and patching of security holes before they can be exploited by malicious actors.

Incident response specialists

With the rise of sophisticated cyberattacks, the need for skilled incident response specialists is paramount, Lozhkin says. “These professionals are responsible for managing and responding to cybersecurity incidents promptly and effectively. They coordinate incident response efforts, conduct forensics, mitigate the impact of incidents and help with the recovery process.”

Lozhkin says while these roles are essential in the digital world, the cybersecurity field remains multidimensional and interconnected.

“The collaboration and expertise of various cybersecurity professionals across different roles are necessary to establish a robust defence against evolving threats. Companies should therefore ensure they have a well-rounded cybersecurity team that encompasses a variety of skills and expertise to address the diverse challenges they may face.”

He says despite the advancement of AI, human skills, such as contextual understanding, critical thinking and emotional intelligence, are indispensable in cybersecurity as incidents with security software often require a deep contextual understanding of each specific situation.

“Human experts can analyse complex scenarios, consider the unique factors involved and make judgment calls based on their experience and expertise. Therefore, it remains essential for companies to capitalise on their human teams. Their intuition and ingenuity will always remain at the core of the cybersecurity landscape, combining innovation, technology, and insights.”