YearOnTikTok 2024: A Year of South African culture and creativity

As we wrap up 2024, many tech companies, including TikTok, have shared the trending topics of the year.

Instagram Reels, Snapchat, TikTok and entertainment apps among others have become popular mediums as technology and social media synonymity hits the next level in the new year.

TikTok emerged as a transformative platform for creators, shaping South Africa’s economic, social, and cultural landscape and becoming an integral part of South Africa’s storytelling.

Top local creators

Dr Siyamak Saleh (@doctor.siya)

A doctor by profession and a myth-buster by passion, Dr Siya turned TikTok into a classroom for global health education. Need clear, evidence-based advice about reproductive health?

He’s your guy, and yes, he also works with the World Health Organization because saving the world is just part of his day job.

Dan Corder (@dancorder)

This creator uses his magnetic presence and sharp wit to encourage civic engagement. He used his platform during South Africa’s elections to fight misinformation and teach the masses how to spot fake news.

African excellence

TikTok also celebrated the excellence of African creatives in 2024, turning local talent into global sensations

Tyla Seethal (@tyla_)

The South African superstar who broke global records with her hit single “Water.” Tyla took TikTok by storm, and now, with a Grammy under her belt, she’s a global sensation, proving that TikTok is where stars are born.

Sphesihle Hlatshwayo (@sphesihlebrian1707)

The 19-year-old has a unique ability to create intricate art on tissue without tearing it has captivated audiences, sparking curiosity and admiration. One of his viral moments includes gifting a portrait to musician Kabza De Small, a video that garnered millions of views.

Community

TikTok celebrated the power of community in 2024, from major sporting events like #Afcon2024 to Africa Month (#KnowAfrica), which saw the community unite to share Africa’s rich culture.

Campaigns like #TikTokforGood inspired thousands of posts championing causes from climate action to digital rights.

In 2024 TikTok reimagined the way we experience sports – redefining how fans connect and engage with their favourite athletes, teams and leagues while also providing a forum for underrepresented voices.

Broadcasters harnessed TikTok’s power to reach wider audiences with innovative content that resonated globally. There was a 350% increase in #SportsOnTikTok posts compared to last year.

These creators used their platforms to build connections, inspire fans, and grow a sense of camaraderie within the sporting world.

Redefined connection

From sparking creativity to driving cultural and economic growth, TikTok’s role in South Africa during 2024 has everybody scrolling on their phones.

Head of TikTok Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba said whether you joined to learn, laugh, or leave an impact, the platform is much more than an app,

“It’s a community that empowers us all to dream bigger, dance harder, and make a difference.”

Year on TikTok 2024 is based on research comprising in-app and third-party insights focused on TikTok’s social, economic, and cultural impact, conducted from January to November 2024.

