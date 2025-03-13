TikTok’s new features makes it easier for parents to keep track of kids

Since getting a reprieve from a US ban, TikTok is rolling out expanded parental controls.

Since getting a reprieve from a US ban, short-form video platform TikTok is rolling out expanded parental controls and well-being tools designed to support families in fostering healthier digital habits for teens.

The Time Away Scheduling feature allows parents to set custom screen-free periods during school hours, bedtime or weekends. While teens can request extra time, parents have final approval.

Features

Parents can now also see who their child follows, who follows them, and any blocked accounts with the Teen Network Visibility.

With the Proactive Reporting Alerts, teens can report content that may violate TikTok’s community guidelines. This will give them the option to notify a trusted adult, even if family pairing is not enabled.

With these updates, family pairing now offers parents more than 15 customisable safety, privacy, and well-being features to tailor their teen’s experience on TikTok.

Wind down

To help teens develop more mindful screen time habits, TikTok has introduced a wind-down feature for users under 16.

If they remain active on TikTok after 10pm, their ‘For You Feed’ will be interrupted with a full-screen reminder and “calming music”, encouraging them to log off. If they continue scrolling, a second, more persistent prompt will follow.

Safety

Early trials indicate that most teens choose to keep these reminders enabled, reinforcing the feature’s effectiveness in shaping positive digital behaviours.

TikTok said that over the coming weeks, it will test meditation exercises within the feature to improve sleep quality.

TikTok said it is actively collaborating with global leaders to strengthen age assurance and digital safety across the industry.

With these latest updates, TikTok said it is “reinforcing its commitment to digital safety and well-being”.

US ban

TikTok returned to the Apple and Google app stores after US President Donald Trump delayed its ban until 5 April.

The Chinese-owned social media app, which has more than 170 million American users, was removed from Apple and Google’s app stores on 18 January after the platform’s leadership temporarily halted service in the US to the dismay of millions of users.

This was in response to a national security law that went into effect the next day.

