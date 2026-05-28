Viral makeup artist Painted by Esther is coming to SA, but why is she trending right now?

Painted by Esther is the London-based Nigerian makeup artist behind the internet's most talked-about blush technique.

Awards season in the United States has significantly boosted Painted by Esther’s social media presence beyond the global beauty community.

While the “blush blindness queen” was known to beauty enthusiasts worldwide for her signature look, she is better known to pop culture aficionados for previous collaborations with stars like Viola Davis, Tyla, Doechii and Olandria.

The London-based Nigerian makeup artist – born Ngozi Esther Edeme – has become one of the most influential voices in contemporary glam. Soon, she will be bringing her artistry to South African shores this June for an exclusive masterclass in partnership with NYX Professional Makeup.

The controversy that has the beauty world talking

Esther’s visit to South Africa comes at a particularly significant moment.

Patrick Ta Beauty is currently facing intense backlash after the brand’s latest collection drew widespread accusations of lifting her signature technique.

Critics argue that the brand’s move to trademark the phrase “Transition Blush” sidelines an independent black creator whose work popularised the look.

Edeme has been vocal in response, declaring on her social media: “Even in 2025, we’re seeing our creativity and ideas being ‘reinvented’ or straight-up stolen, but we aren’t stopping. I live and breathe this craft every single day, and I’m not going anywhere.”

The dispute has reignited long-standing conversations about the way the beauty industry credits and profits from techniques pioneered by independent black creators.

The online fracas has also drawn in veteran beauty creator Jackie Aina, who faced criticism from fans after positively reviewing Patrick Ta’s product, with many feeling the review sidestepped the broader question of credit and attribution. Especially since Aina has positioned herself as a pro-black voice during her career.

@patriciabright This has me heated @Paintedbyesther is a doll and the industry can do better ♬ original sound – patriciabright

The resulting backlash has seen popular makeup content creators draw a line in the sand by posting content showing they are on Esther’s side.

@adityamadiraju Love @Patrick Ta Beauty but we don’t need soo many products to create smooth flow of blush. The blending of concealer into blush and using a setting powder along with a wash of powder blush does the trick!! @Paintedbyesther normalized blush boldness and the transition of blush in the makeup world. I think she deserves the flowers for that!! 💕 #patrickta #patricktablush #paintedbyesther #blushtransition ♬ original sound – adi

Who is Painted by Esther?

Edeme has built her signature around a bold, airbrushed blush technique; a dramatic gradient that extends blush into the under-eye area, specifically designed to pop on deeper skin tones.

Known as the “melted flush” or “transition blush”, the look layers cream blush high under the eyes alongside colour correctors, concealer and powder to create a seamlessly diffused, glowing finish that feels both editorial and wearable per The Michigan Chronicle.

When she executed the technique on Love Island USA‘s Olandria Carthen in 2025, the look blew up, so saying she put the melted-blush method on the map would be an understatement.

Since then, she has become the go-to artist for clients including Kelly Rowland, Doechii and Naomi Campbell, cementing her status as one of the most sought-after makeup artists working today.

Edeme has also studied under some of the industry’s greats, attending a masterclass with Scott Barnes where she learned to underpaint and drawing inspiration from the work of Kevyn Aucoin and Pat McGrath.

Painted by Esther’s South Africa visit

Against this backdrop, Esther’s tour with NYX Professional Makeup is being hailed as a celebration of black artistry and a direct investment in local beauty talent.

The masterclass will see Esther educate South African makeup enthusiasts on her signature techniques, share her expertise, and engage with a community that has long championed bold, melanin-forward glam.

Fans can access the exclusive masterclass experience by purchasing NYX Professional Makeup products at Dis-Chem and entering the competition for a chance to win entry tickets and a makeup kit.