Over 1 million SA Tiktok videos removed in 4 months: Here’s why clips are being removed

The crackdown also extended to AI‑generated content.

TikTok has revealed the scale of its latest enforcement drive, announcing that more than 1.1 million videos were removed in South Africa during the first quarter of 2026 for violating its Community Guidelines.

The stats were revealed in its Q1 2026 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report this week.

The platform said the figures underscore its commitment to keeping users safe, with nearly all removals carried out proactively before harmful content could spread.

Videos removed

According to the Q1 2026 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, TikTok removed 1,192,526 videos in South Africa, with 99.6% taken down before being reported and 94.9% within 24 hours of posting.

Globally, the platform removed 184 million videos, representing about 0.5% of all content uploaded. Of these, 178 million were detected using automated technologies, while 8.8 million were reinstated after review.

Underage accounts

TikTok also targeted underage accounts, removing more than 346,000 suspected to belong to users under 13 in South Africa. The company said protecting minors remains a cornerstone of its safety strategy.

LIVE streaming continues to be a major focus. In South Africa, 141,565 LIVE rooms were interrupted for guideline violations.

Globally, TikTok took action against more than 58 million LIVE sessions and nearly 22 million creators, issuing warnings and demonetisation measures.

“Warnings are designed to educate creators when their content may breach LIVE monetisation policies, giving them the opportunity to make necessary changes,” the report noted.

AI content

The crackdown also extended to AI‑generated content. In Q1, TikTok removed 32,504 videos in South Africa under its policy for edited media and AI‑generated content.

The platform requires creators to label realistic AI content and has adopted C2PA Content Credentials, embedding metadata to flag manipulated or synthetic media. TikTok has now joined the C2PA Steering Committee to help drive industry‑wide adoption of transparency standards.

“Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy, but safety will always come first,” TikTok said. “We will continue to invest in technology and people to keep our community safe.”

Enforcement

TikTok said its enforcement strategy combines advanced automated moderation with thousands of trust and safety professionals worldwide.

Some of the key South African highlights include:

1,192,526 videos removed for violating the Community Guidelines.

99.6% of violating videos removed proactively before being reported.

94.9% of violating content removed within 24 hours.

More than 346,000 suspected under-13 accounts removed.

141,565 TikTok LIVE rooms interrupted for Community Guidelines violations.

The full Q1 2026 report is available on TikTok’s transparency portal.