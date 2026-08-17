Limpopo Boy denies tour cancellation rumours after sex tape scandal

Limpopo Boy has also apologised after a video of him and a married woman emerged on social media

International dancer Matome Robert Mahlatse Thoka, known as Limpopo Boy, is taking his global ambitions forward despite swirling social media speculation about his tour.

Limpopo Boy has confirmed that his World Tour 10 is still going ahead despite rumours that he lost sponsorship after a massive sex scandal that’s still trending on social media. This comes after claims online that his international performances had been cancelled following the circulation of a private video.

The video, featuring a married woman, sparked a nationwide social media reaction, with the woman and her husband posting various responses online. This prompted Limpopo Boy to apologise to his stakeholders and fans.

In his apology statement, he said, “I only discovered after the video was leaked that she was married. I should have independently verified her marital status before sharing a private moment with her.

“For that, I am truly sorry. I profoundly apologise for my omission.

“I want to apologise in particular to the Shai family for the tremendous pain I have put them through. That’s not how I was raised. I’m not a home wrecker.”

The scandal

The Botlokwa-born dancer and entertainer has found himself at the centre of intense social media attention in recent days after a private video allegedly involving him was leaked online. As the video circulated, unverified claims suggested that the controversy had forced the cancellation of his upcoming international shows.

However, the latest information indicates that the tour remains firmly on track, with the dancer and choreographer expected to perform internationally later this year. Reports circulating online confirm performances in Switzerland in October, followed by appearances in Russia in December.

Limpopo Boy’s apology on social media. Picture: Instagram

From Limpopo to the world

Limpopo Boy has built a name for himself through dance and performance, gradually turning his talent into opportunities beyond South Africa. He used popular platforms like Instagram and TikTok to grow his following, while coaching and bringing South African dance moves to the international community

The World Tour 10 is about taking his performance to audiences outside the country. While details around every stop have not been publicly confirmed, the Switzerland and Russia dates are being highlighted as key stops on the upcoming international schedule.

The Russia leg is reportedly scheduled for 18 to 20 December, adding another major destination to his growing international footprint.

Social media claims spark confusion

The cancellation rumours appear to have gained momentum online as discussion surrounding the leaked private video intensified, with people questioning if his future gigs will go ahead.

Despite the drama and threats of sponsorship loss, he continues to book dates for his world tour.