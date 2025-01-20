WATCH: TikTok restores US service as Trump promises executive order to pause ban

TikTok shut down in the United States late Saturday as a deadline loomed for its Chinese owners ByteDance to sell its US subsidiary to non-Chinese buyers.

TikTok said it was restoring service to users in the United States after the popular video-sharing platform went dark on Saturday night. Picture: iStock

Social media giant TikTok has returned to the U.S. to the relief of about 170 million Americans after a blackout that lasted about 14 hours.

TikTok said it was restoring service to users in the United States after the popular video-sharing platform went dark on Saturday night in compliance with a federal ban that US President-elect Donald Trump said he would try to pause by executive order on his first day in office.

Trump will be officially inaugurated on Monday.

Watch Donald Trump speaking about TikTok being back

Trump pauses ban

The law effectively banned TikTok nationwide unless it splits off from ByteDance, its China-based owner.

Trump at a rally said he planned to issue the order to give ByteDance more time to find an approved buyer before the popular video-sharing platform is subject to a permanent US ban.

“Frankly, we have no choice, we have to save it,” while indicating that there were a “lot of jobs” involved.

“We don’t want to give our business to China, we don’t want to give our business to other people,” Trump told his supporters at a Washington sports arena.

TikTok restored

In a statement posted on X following Trump’s comments, TikTok said it “is in the process of restoring service.”

“We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties for providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans.”

However, the social media platform did not address Trump’s call for part American ownership of the app.

TikTok ban

Sunday’s blackout came after the US Supreme Court on Friday upheld the legislation banning it pending any sale.

Trump, who signed an executive order stepping up pressure on ByteDance to sell in 2020, has since credited the app with connecting him to younger voters.

It is unclear what the incoming president can do to lift the ban unless ByteDance ultimately sells.

The US government alleges TikTok allows Beijing to collect data and spy on users. It also says the video hosting service is a conduit to spread propaganda, though China and ByteDance strongly deny these claims.

