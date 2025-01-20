South Africa is just a blip on Trump’s radar

There is a fear in South Africa that Trump will seek to punish us for our cuddling up to Vladimir Putin.

Later today, Donald Trump will be transformed from rabble-rousing, wannabe Imperialist miracle worker into the head of the most powerful country in the world.

His supporters hope, and his enemies fear, that he will follow through on his election promises, wild though some of them may have been.

But the Oval Office in the White House is not a campaign rally … so the Donald Trump who now runs it will, in all probability, surprise many.

There is a fear in South Africa that Trump will seek to punish us for our cuddling up to Vladimir Putin and our impertinent laying of genocide charges against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Doomsayers say Trump’s Republicans will push him to remove South Africa from Agoa (the African Growth and Opportunities Act, which gives some countries on the continent special access to US markets.)

Doesn’t Trump have much bigger diplomatic fish to fry – like ending the war in Ukraine (within 24 hours of taking office), bringing peace to Palestine (that’s already happening), deporting 13 million foreigners and even buying Greenland?

Much as though we like to think we’re a major world player, we’re not even a blip on America’s radar – no matter who’s in power.