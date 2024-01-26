TikTok’s What’s Next Trend report reveals key insights for 2024

TikTok's report presented key insights for 2024 that marketers can use to grow their presence on the platform and reach their business goals.

TikTok’s annual What’s Next Trend Report has introduced what it called a transformative mindset ignited by the platform’s community – Creative Bravery, Curiosity Peaked and Bridging the Trust Gap.

Last year, the platform’s community continued celebrating authenticity and inspiring each other, while sharing the richness of African talent, ideas and knowledge, memorable moments, the beauty and diversity of African music and much more.

Melting pot

TikTok has become a virtual melting pot, connecting users with diverse backgrounds and cultures worldwide, as well as providing businesses of all sizes and various industries with the opportunity to thrive on creativity.

Jochen Bischoff, Head of Global Business Solutions, Africa, TikTok said: 2023 has seen an audience of over 1 billion people regularly coming to TikTok to find community, surprise and delight.

“In an era where storytelling has become predictable, TikTok showcases creativity without a typical beginning, middle or end. In 2024 we’re going to see the TikTok community build on this in ways we’ve never seen before. Fueled by a blend of curiosity, imagination, vulnerability and courage – creative bravery will be infused into our daily lives.”

Annual trend forecast

In order to arm marketers with key knowledge about the TikTok community’s changing wants and needs and to help them shape the year ahead, the platform introduced its fourth annual trend forecast – TikTok What’s Next Report 2024.

The report focuses on the most actionable and enduring trends, defined as Trend Signals. Trend Signals are content patterns that show emerging behaviours and interests that brands can leverage to inform their longer-term content strategy.

TikTok said the report is heavily supported by data from the Global TikTok Marketing Science team gathered across multiple third-party commissioned research studies utilizing mixed methods approaches often including quantitative online surveys, exposure to stimuli in a mock TikTok environment, and/or advanced analytics.

The social media video platform added the report focuses on studies from 2022 and 2023, which are most relevant and innovative and speaks to the larger trend forces at play in 2023 and 2024.

