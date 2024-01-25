Limpopo government promotes maths and science

Limpopo MEC Rodgers Monama donates R300,000 in science and maths teaching aids to primary schools in the province.

Limpopo MEC for economic development, environment and tourism Rodgers Monama has embarked on an aggressive plan to get more pupils in the province to pursue science and maths from primary level.

Partnering with the Limpopo gambling board and the Musina/Makhado special economic zones, the MEC yesterday donated teaching aids for mathematics and science to the value of more than R300 000 for the children.

Monama said the province aimed to produce scientists, astronomers, architects, miners and other professionals.

Limpopo’s unemployment rate is currently 30.8%. The MEC said his department wanted to invest in the education of young people, especially those from rural schools in far-flung villages.

“We have planned to start from the bottom in primary schools.

“We believe that, soon enough, our communities will begin to eat pasta instead of pap. But we can only do that if we start today to encourage our children to take an interest in maths and science subjects right from the beginners’ grades.

“We need to give them enough tools to study and start preparing them for the future. “I guarantee you that through maths and science, the future of this province looks green,” explained Monama.

Schools received natural science, technology and chemical science kits for Grade 4 up to Grade 7.

Matshimo Mapitle, school governing body chair for Lekgakane Primary School in Phokoane, said this would help pupils understand the importance of maths and science and the meaningful economic role these subjects play in the provincial economy.

“Sekhukhune region is the epicentre of mining explorations in Limpopo.

“The future of our children looks promising. More and more children are likely to find jobs from these mines because of their proximity.

“We are grateful to have Monama here today because not only did he show interest in the education of our children, he also played a role in making it easier for our children to be ready for the job market,” she said.