Babes Wodumo dragged over indecent outfit

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo caused a stir on social media after posting a picture of her revealing performance outfit.

In the image, the Wololo hitmaker is wearing a revealing short yellow jumpsuit.

“He’s got my back!! If you don’t get it, then forget about it,” she wrote, captioning the picture.

While celebrities like DJ Zinhle, Vuyo Dabula, and others showered her with compliments, some fans did not approve.

Taking to the comments section on Instagram, one fan wrote: “I refuse to acknowledge this kind of indecency, poor spongy!”

Another one said: “Ladies, learn to respect your bodies.”

In Babes’ defence, another fan said: “What I really don’t understand is why you’re acting like it’s the first time seeing uBabes wearing something like this; her man didn’t have a problem with it, so it’s best to mind your own business and focus on your own lives.”

Babes accused of owing people money

Meanwhile, Babes is accused of owing money to a shisanyama and a makeup artist.

Sunday World recently reported that makeup artist Kuhle Plaatjies is accusing Babes and her sister of refusing to pay for her services.

The publication claims that Kuhle went on a Facebook rant, alleging that Babes and her sister have not paid her and are ignoring her calls.

On Sunday, 28 January, Maphepha Ndaba reported that Babes was being accused of owing money to a shisanyama in Durban.

Gift ‘DJ Givit’ Sikakane, who sent the message to the blog, claims that Babes was a no-show after being paid R12 000 for a performance.

The Citizen has reached out to Babes for a comment regarding the allegations. This article will be updated when she responds.

