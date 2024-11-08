Trump gains over half a million followers on X following election victory

The newly elected President of the United States is 7.1 million followers away from 100 million on X.

Following his election victory, United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump has gained over half a million followers on X [formerly Twitter].

Trump won the US presidential election, defeating Kamala Harris in a stunning political comeback that sent shock waves across the world.

The polarising Republican’s victory, following one of the most hostile campaigns in modern US history, has gained Trump 570,269 X followers over the past month and 424,994 of those in just over a week.

X followers

The newly elected President of the United States is 7.1 million followers away from 100 million on X.

Trump is generally skilled at producing engaging content with his posts often including bold statements and controversial opinions which help generate high levels of engagement through likes, comments, and shares.

Donald Trump is also more influential on Instagram than his opponent Kamala Harris.

A recent study by The Casino Wizard revealed Trump could earn a minimum potential earning of $230,721 per sponsored Instagram post and a maximum potential earning of $312,152 per Instagram post.

ALSO READ: Meta addresses rise of AI and youth online safety

Trump salary

Trump currently has more than 27 million followers on Instagram.

While the President of the United States (Potus) earns a salary of $400,000 per year, he would only have to publish two sponsored posts to earn more than the Potus’ salary.

Co-founder of The Casino Wizard, Matt Schwachofer said social media allows politicians and billionaires to shape and control their public image, creating a personal brand that resonates with a broad audience.

“While these figures may internally promote their businesses, products, and services, they can also be paid a lot for sponsored posts.

“X and Instagram offer a vast audience that politicians can leverage to influence public opinion, promote their ventures, and reach potential customers, investors, and partners.”

Elon Musk

Following the US election, Elon Musk posted what appeared to be an AI-generated image of himself on the social media platform he owns saluting the American flag in front of a dusty pink sky.

His caption reads: “It is morning in America again.”

It was the culmination of his frantic effort to re-elect Trump as president.

Over the past few weeks, Musk pogoed with excitement during one of Trump’s rallies, poured more than $100 million of his personal money into a pro-Trump super PAC and hunkered down with Trump in West Palm Beach as the votes rolled in throughout the election night, according to NPR.

When Trump gave his victory speech, he singled out Musk. “We have a new star,” he declared. “A star is born — Elon!”

ALSO READ: US elections: Ramaphosa’s message to Trump