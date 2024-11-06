US Elections: Trump claims victory as congrats flood in from world leaders [VIDEO]

Donald Trump has declared victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential elections, as some of the world’s top leaders sent their congratulations.

Polls in the November 5 election closed across the country, with voting going largely smoothly.

Projections showed Trump would win, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and NATO chief Mark Rutte acknowledged Trump as the next US president.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called it an “impressive victory”, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed it as “historic”.

Trump addressed excited supporters in Florida on Wednesday, hours after he clinched North Carolina, Georgia and Pensylvania which are parts of the seven key battlegrounds.

Watch Donald Trump’s speech after winning the US elections

President Trump: "This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time,"



November 6, 2024

“History has been made”

Surrounded by his family and team on stage, Trump said “History has been made in America.”

“Frankly, this was I believe the greatest political movement of all time. There hasn’t been anything like this in this country and maybe beyond.

“Now it’s going to reach a new level of importance because we’re going to help our country heal. We have a country that needs help and it needs help very badly.

“We’re gonna fix our borders and fix everything about our country,” Trump said.

“Greatest political comeback”

Trump thanked his running mate JD Vance who also took to the stage to address Republican supporters.

“Well, Mr President, I appreciate you allowing me to join you on this incredible journey. I thank you for the trust that you placed in me and I think that we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America.”

Meanwhile, vice-president Kamala Harris will not be addressing her supporters at Howard University as expected.

The Harris campaign said she will give a full speech on Thursday.

World leaders congratulate Trump

World leaders congratulated Trump on his resounding victory in the US elections.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “ready to work together as we have done for four years… with respect and ambition, for more peace and prosperity”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump “on history’s greatest comeback”.

Republicans win Senate

Earlier, Republicans wrested the US Senate from Democratic control ending four years in the minority and providing a huge boost to the party in its quest to dominate every branch of government.

The victory means that the incoming president will get enormous support to enact their agenda and appoint justices to the powerful US Supreme Court.

The US Capitol is divided into the House of Representatives — where all 435 seats are up for grabs — and a 100-member Senate, which has 34 seats at stake this year. Congressional elections run alongside the White House race.

