From TV to mobile: SA audiences switch to digital channels

Digital platforms now occupy a dominant portion of daily media engagement, signalling a clear move away from traditional media

As South African audiences turn to digital channels, a new era of entertainment centred on mobility and interactive engagement has emerged.

According to a recent study by Toluna, digital platforms now occupy a dominant portion of daily media engagement, signalling a clear move away from traditional media.

Load shedding

While South Africans have seen a reprieve from load shedding, hopefully permanently, the long-term impact of the rolling blackouts has accelerated the shift to other platforms.

The study revealed that during outages, TV consumption drops by 80%, while smartphone usage dips only by 4%.

Even with access to backup power, 62% of users choose digital content over traditional TV, revealing a preference for mobile entertainment, especially on popular platforms where users stay engaged during power interruptions.

According to the study, 93% of South Africans report a noticeable shift toward digital media, and 87% predict digital will surpass traditional channels in the next year. This change is largely driven by convenience, content variety, and cost-effectiveness.

Digital future

South Africa’s younger generations are leading this digital migration, increasingly bypassing traditional television.

Studies show that these groups spend over 90% of their daily media time on digital platforms, compared to just 10% on traditional TV.

The appeal of mobile and digital media lies in several key advantages:

Cost-effective and accessible

Unlike traditional media, which requires substantial infrastructure, digital media is highly accessible. Users only need a mobile device to engage with content whenever and wherever they choose, offering unmatched flexibility.

Direct engagement

The platforms allow real-time interaction between brands and audiences. Users can engage directly through comments or messages, giving brands valuable insights to tailor content.

Reduced production costs

Digital media provides brands with cost-effective advertising options. Traditional media typically involves high production expenses, whereas digital media enables more streamlined, authentic campaigns.

Alternative media

As the craving for digital platforms continues to grow, short video platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube are offering a fresh alternative to traditional media.

According to TikTok, its platform resonates strongly with users, with 81% open to discovering new brands or products on the site, while 74% are more likely to take action and engage.

