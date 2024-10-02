TikTok’s unveils Flip Story feature to enhance storytelling

Flip Story allows creators to add another side to every story

TikTok’s latest feature, Flip Story is designed to enhance storytelling and elevate engagement for creators.

Flip Story allows creators to add a second side to every story, offering followers exclusive, hidden content that can be unlocked with a simple flip.

From before-and-after shots to sneak peeks, this new tool adds a layer of surprise and excitement, perfect for creators looking to captivate their audience.

Creators can now tap into this feature to connect with their communities uniquely and creatively.

TikTok said Flip Story opens new opportunities for connection and engagement between creators and their follower communities.

ALSO READ: TikTok merges entertainment and education

How it works

To upload a Flip Story, tap the “+” button to access the Create page and toggle to Story, or select the “+” button on your Profile photo. You’ll see the option to add a Flip Story, which requires creators to upload two sides to their Story.

You’ll have the option to snap content for Flip Stories directly from the Create page or upload images to a Flip Story from your device. Flip Stories supports only image uploads.

To view a Flip Story, press the “Hold to Flip” button on the first side of a Flip Story to reveal the hidden content, which will play for a few seconds. Creators will be able to see a separate list of viewers for those that unveiled the second side.

All content shared in Flip Stories will go through the same moderation process applied to Stories that are uploaded to TikTok.

Storytelling

TikTok said the feature is a new format for storytelling.

“We’re always exploring new ways to equip creators, artists, and brands with tools to share exciting moments and dynamic content with engaged fan communities on TikTok. With Flip Story, we’re excited to offer another format for self-expression and connection, expanding the ways stories can be created and shared on TikTok.”

In May, TikTok collaborated with Billie Eilish to launch an exclusive in-app experience celebrating the release of the album.

Eilish was the first artist to use TikTok’s Fan Spotlight feature, which allows artists to showcase fan videos at the top of their music tab for up to a week.

She surprised fans this week with a Flip Story that revealed a before-and-after look at the build-up to “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.”

ALSO READ: SA among top countries spending most hours on social media, study finds