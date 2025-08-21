Urgent warning! Don’t fall for these online traffic fine scams

Online payments platform PayCity is warning users of various phishing scams through which fraudsters send fake traffic fine notifications.

As online phishing and scams continue to rise at an alarming rate, motorists have become the latest target for criminals.

While some motorists avoid paying their traffic fines, others want to do the right thing and settle their debt to the city using online payment platforms.

Warning

However, the convenience of online payments comes with a price, with many motorists falling victim to cybercrime.

Online payments platform PayCity has warned users of various phishing scams through which fraudsters send fake traffic fine notifications impersonating the company.

“We have been made aware of several phishing scams where fraudsters send fake traffic fine notification messages pretending to impersonate PayCity,” it said.

“These messages may include fraudulent payment links from domains that are not associated with PayCity.”

Don’t click on that link

While PayCity confirmed that it sends official payment links via e-mail, SMS, and WhatsApp, it emphasised that its traffic fine notification will always originate from the paycity.co.za domain.

PayCity urged users not to click on any links or make payments through suspicious or unknown domains.

“Never click on or pay through links from suspicious or unknown domains.

“If you are unsure about any e-mail you’ve received, please forward it to [email protected] and we’ll verify it for you,” PayCity said.

RTMC warning

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has a similar warning on its website.

“Beware of phishing e-mails claiming you owe a traffic fine. NaTiS will never demand payment via suspicious links. Real e-mails include your vehicle info and will direct you to: online.natis.gov.za.

Fake e-mails

“Delete the scam e-mail, don’t click on any suspicious links or share personal details,” RTMC said.

According to RTMC, Victims receive e-mails that appear to be from NaTIS, falsely notifying them of outstanding traffic fines. In the latest version of the scam, a victim receives an e-mail claiming that they owe a traffic fine of R210, which has doubled to R420 due to “late payment”.

The fraudulent message further warns that if the R420 is not paid within 24 hours, the amount will increase to R645. It deceitfully offers a “reward”, stating that if payment is made within 12 hours, the client will be eligible for a refund of the interest charged.

The RTMC said the scam tactics are intentionally designed to pressure recipients into making urgent payments and sharing sensitive information, ultimately compromising their banking details and personal information.

