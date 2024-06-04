Vivo launches V30 and V30e smartphones in SA

The V30e shares most of the V30’s features but differs in a few areas.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has launched its V30 and V30e smartphones in South Africa.

The two new mobile devices come with recommended retail prices of R19 999 and R13 999, respectively, as the cellphone supplier enters a very competitive market with tough competition.

Other brands that are in a similar price range include the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro among others.

According to Global Stats, Vivo currently has around 1.65% market share in South Africa and is close behind more established brands like Xiaomi and Oppo.

The V30 and V30e are very similar in their build, but differ substantially from a few hardware specs.

Features

The V30e is powered by a 5000mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip with 256GB storage capacity and 12GB RAM, with 12GB of virtual memory.

It supports the Aura Light Portrait feature found in the V series. The Smart Colour Temperature Adjustment feature automatically adjusts brightness based on ambient light.

It is equipped with a Sony IMX882 camera boasting a 50-megapixel pixel value and superior light sensitivity, it captures sharp and detailed portraits.

The lens also supports 2x Professional Portrait Mode, which provides a professional-grade portrait shooting experience that is more natural and in line with the human eye’s vision.

Availability

Vivo has also replaced the V30 5G’s display with a 6.6-inch 2 340 x 1 080 AMOLED with a 90Hz refresh rate, and it has less storage space – 256GB compared to the V30 5G’s 512GB.

Aesthetics-wise, there are two colourways heading for the South African market. These are Sunny Green and Classy Brown. The device also features a 3D Curved Screen and 120 hz refresh rate.

Tony Shi, general manager of vivo South Africa, said they are excited by the launch of the vivo V30e adding that it not only captivates with its visual appeal but also packs a punch in terms of power.

The V30e 5G is available across all major networks in the country.

