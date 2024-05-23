REVIEW: Tecno Spark 20, an affordable budget smartphone

Does the Tecno Spark 20 deliver a performance worthy of its asking price?

The Tecno Spark 20. The successor to last year’s Spark 10C brings upgraded features and specs. Photo: Tecno.

If you are looking for a budget smartphone, you will not go wrong with Tecno’s new Spark 20.

Tecno unveiled the device among others at an official launch event on Tuesday.

Alongside the Spark 20, TECNO showcased many other smartphones including the Spark 20 Pro 5G, Spark 20P, Spark 20C and the Spark Go+.

Other devices not available in South Africa were also on display, including the Camon 30, the Phantom V Flip, the Phantom V Fold, and the Phantom Ultimate concept phone (with an extendable, slidable screen for an enhanced visual experience).

Also highlighted at the event were Tecno’s AIoT products; smart wearables and accessories.

These included Teggie the Dynamic 1 robotic dog, Sonic 1 Buds (which include the world’s first in-ear, half-ear free switching function), Watch Pro 2, True 1 earbuds, and the Megabook T16 Pro 2024 Ultra laptop.

Review

During my review, the Tecno Spark 20 offers all the essentials you’d expect from a quality budget phone: a 6.6-inch 90Hz display, a 50MP primary camera, dual speakers with DTS support, a 5,000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging.

What’s nice about their entry-level devices is that they don’t look like ones. The Tecno Spark 20 is another prime example with its brushed metallic finish at the back, the contrast of the glossy surface for the rear camera housing, and only simple and subtle branding,

The question is, does it deliver a performance worthy of its asking price? Well, yes to most but there were some cons during my phone review.

With a price tag of about R7,000, Techno is making waves with the brand currently peddling its devices in over 70 markets globally.

Design

The successor to last year’s Spark 10C brings upgraded features and specs.

It starts with the display, which while remaining as a 6.6-inch HD+ 90Hz has switched the teardrop display to a punch-hole display with the new Dynamic Port also present.

I’m a fan of the flat design, so the flat sides and display are to my delight. The bezels are a bit on the thick side, which is to be expected but isn’t distracting at all.

Cameras

The Spark 20’s camera array resembles the Apple iPhone, albeit very much bigger, but I hoped it would be smaller.

The 50MP dual rear camera means life’s perfect moments can be captured to showcase on social media every time.

The detail, sharpness, and colours are really good considering the price. It’s not flagship-level quality, but for what you pay, it’s more than enough.

The secondary rear camera is an AI lens which adds diversity to taking photographs. It is also accompanied by a 32MP auxiliary lens, with an 8MP selfie shooter

Battery

I am always impressed when a phone has a good battery and the Spark 20 does not disappoint.

It has a 5,000mAh battery and when the phone’s power does need topping up, an 18W fast charger included in the box with the device gets it juiced up, reaching 50% battery in just 46 minutes.

The MediaTek Helio G85 SoC lies on the core of the Tecno Spark 20 and powers all its efficiency wants, assisted by 8GB +8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Cons

The storage can also be user-expandable. The processor adeptly manages day-to-day duties like basic searching and app use. Nevertheless, it does have some efficiency hiccups and lag. Notably whenever you’re scrolling too short or switching between just a few apps.

There are also some issues when playing demanding games on the mobile phone.

It’s not for more resource-heavy tasks like graphics-intensive gaming, but it’s for delivering the needed performance for day-to-day use, while also leaving some headroom for lighter games

Despite these shortcomings, the Tecno Spark 20 offers an affordable yet stylish option with an iPhone-inspired design that delivers on several key essentials that make it a compelling choice in the segment.

The Spark 20 is up there with the competition but at an affordable price.

