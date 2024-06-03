WATCH: Firefighters extinguish fire at China Mart in Joburg

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The City of Joburg EMS responded to the scene of a factory fire in China Mart, Johannesburg on Monday morning. Photo: Joburg EMS.

Firefighters have extinguished a fire at a Chinese mall in Johannesburg.

The City of Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) responded to the scene of a factory fire in China Mart on Renaissance Road in Crown Mines on Monday morning.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said upon arrival, firefighter crews found the building engulfed in flames.

Watch the fire at China Mart in Johannesburg

“Fortunately, the occupants managed to evacuate customers. There are currently no reports of people missing, but search and rescue will be done to ensure everyone is evacuated.

“The crews have managed to contain the fire not to spread to other parts of the building. Fire Safety will conduct preliminary investigations to determine the cause of fire when the fire is extinguished,” Radebe said.

Jabulani Mall fire

Last week, a fire broke out at a retail store at Jubilee Mall in Hammanskraal.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department responded to the blaze after receiving a call just after 11am.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

“Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found an Ackermans store on fire and immediately started with firefighting operations. They also protected a PEP store from possible fire spread. The fire was contained and subsequently extinguished.

“Firefighters then started with extinguishing spot fires, by removing the burnt fire load and ventilation, to rid the building of excess smoke. No one was injured as a result of the blaze. The extent of the damages has not yet been quantified,” Mabaso said.

Usindiso fire

Meanwhile, City of Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku earlier this month reacted to the Usindiso Commission Report suggesting his position should be investigated.

The report, compiled by retired Judge Sisi Khampepe, into the fire that broke out in August last year made several claims against the City of Joburg and its property management arm, Johannesburg Property Company, among others.

The blaze claimed 77 lives and a man was arrested in January and charged with murder and attempted murder.

