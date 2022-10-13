WhatsApp allows more friends to be added to groups

Faizel Patel

One of the many features users of social media platform WhatsApp have been craving for is the freedom to add more people to groups.

The limitations have more people on groups have frustrated users.

While some users may be frustrated with having so many group and receiving thousands of messages daily, having groups with more users will suit media houses, businesses and organisation to share information quickly to more people.

WhatsApp listened

WhatsApp has been listening to users and has now increased the capacity for groups.

The social media giant has confirmed that it is increasing the cap on group chats to allow 1 024 users to join a single group, up from 512.

Top request by users

A WhatsApp spokesperson told The Citizen one of the top requests they have consistently received is the group size does not support many real world groups to interact on the platform.

“Think, for example, of an alumni group that may want to chat in one place but cannot create a common group on WhatsApp because their class size is larger than 512. To improve this groups experience, we’re testing the ability to add up to 1 024 people to a group.”

“This improvement is part of the broader vision for communities on WhatsApp that we announced in April. Building private, safe and secure communities takes work and we think this series of improvements will help people and groups stay close to one another,” the spokesperson said.

Most popular messaging App

As of the beginning of 2022, WhatsApp was the most popular global mobile messenger app in terms of monthly active users.

Data shared by Statista reveals that a whopping 2 billion users are using the app each month, spending on average 18.6 hours per month on the app.

Since 2014, it has been downloaded about 6 billion times.

