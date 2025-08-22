WhatsApp introduces new scheduled call feature to app

WhatsApp said the new feature make group calls easier to plan and more interactive.

WhatsApp has introduced a new scheduled call feature to its app.

The latest update follows the new anti-scam feature to curb fake cryptocurrency trading and other online frauds earlier this month.

Group calls

WhatsApp said the new feature make group calls easier to plan and more interactive.

“Whether you’re coordinating a catch-up with the entire family or scheduling a meeting with colleagues, sometimes you need to plan ahead. Now you can schedule calls and invite people or groups to join in advance by pressing the + button in your ‘Calls’ tab > ‘Schedule call’.”

Main feature

The main feature of this upgrade is the ability to plan group calls ahead of time, which directly competes with conferencing apps like Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet.

However, WhatsApp, in contrast, keeps all calls private and secure by maintaining its signature end-to-end encryption.

With the new features, users can see and manage all their upcoming calls in the ‘Calls’ tab, alongside a list of attendees and call links to add to their personal calendar or share with others.

All participants will receive a notification when a call is about to begin.

Expressions

While conference calls and group calls can be dull, WhatsApp has introduced new features that allow users to express themselves during group calls.

“Now you can raise your hand to indicate you’d like to speak, or send a reaction to take part without interrupting.”

Emoji reactions: Use fast emoji responses, such as 👍, ❤️, or 😂, to convey feelings swiftly.

In-call messaging: Send links or text updates straight from the call interface.

Screen sharing: Share papers, slides or even live app demonstrations.

“Call links also just got an upgrade. Now, as a call link creator, users will receive notifications when someone joins.”

