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SuperApps reshape daily life in South Africa

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

22 May 2026

11:06 am

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From managing health to keeping track of daily tasks, technology underpins how people organise their lives.

SuperApps set to reshape daily life in South Africa

Smartphones have become South Africans’ all‑in‑one gateway to daily life. Picture: iStock

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Smartphones have become South Africans’ all‑in‑one gateway to daily life – and now the rise of the SuperApp promises to fuse transport, payments, shopping and deliveries into a single digital ecosystem.

Smartphones have become South Africans’ all‑in‑one gateway to daily life – and now the rise of the SuperApp promises to fuse transport, payments, shopping and deliveries into a single digital ecosystem.

SuperApp

From managing health to keeping track of daily tasks, technology underpins how people organise their lives, and advances in artificial intelligence are making routine functions even easier.

While the concept of a “SuperApp” may not be widely recognised in South Africa, many consumers already use platforms that combine multiple services. Mobile banking apps, for example, allow users to buy electricity, airtime, and pay fines alongside traditional transactions.

A SuperApp is a single mobile platform that brings together multiple everyday services into a single ecosystem.

This means that, instead of switching between separate apps for transport, deliveries, payments or shopping, users can access a range of services from a single interface.

Outcomes

Ashif Black, inDrive’s Country Representative, explained: “Urban consumers don’t think in terms of apps anymore; they think in terms of outcomes.

“They want to get to work, send a package, pay for something or organise a delivery quickly. For this reason, platforms that reduce friction and bring those services together in one place are crucial.”

He argued that mobility platforms are well-positioned to evolve into broader ecosystems.

“Commuting is something we all do every day. Add to this the rise in demand for same‑day courier services… all these things intersect with how people move through and navigate their cities.”

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Integrated platforms

The rise of integrated platforms is also tied to South Africa’s growing gig economy, where flexible earning opportunities help households supplement income.

By connecting consumers with drivers, couriers and service providers, these ecosystems create structured ways for people to generate income on their own terms.

As urban populations expand and digital adoption deepens, such platforms may increasingly function as digital infrastructure for city life.

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App Artificial Intelligence (AI) Mobile smartphones tech

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