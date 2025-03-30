Kubayi slams fake WhatsApp calling for prosecution of Mashatile

A fake WhatsApp conversation of the claims about Mashatile has been widely circulated online.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, is expected to open a criminal case against an individual who claimed that she authorised and gave instructions for the prosecution of Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Kubayi will be opening the case at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria at 6pm on Sunday.

This after the minister said she was made aware of a fake WhatsApp conversation which has been widely circulated online.

Fake messages

Her spokesperson, Terrence Manase, said Kubayi had condemned the fake messages.

“The Minister strongly condemns this malicious and orchestrated smear campaign, which seeks to create division and pit her against the Deputy President. This is part of an orchestrated campaign, through certain unethical sections of the media, which seeks to tarnish the image of the Minister.”

Manase said Kubayi viewed the “deliberate disinformation” as a direct attack on the stability of both the government and the justice system.

“It is important to note that the fake conversation features a cellphone number closely resembling that of the Minister. Additionally, it falsely claims that the authorization to prosecute has the concurrence of the President, purportedly communicated through the Minister in the Presidency.”

“It further insinuates that the Ministers are involved in leaking information in collaboration with journalists, Manase said.

ALSO READ: Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi’s Facebook account hacked

Criminal case

Manase said Kubayi stressed that neither she nor anyone else has the authority to direct the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on prosecutorial decisions.

“To address this matter, the Minister will be opening a case to ensure that the relevant authorities investigate the origin of this fabricated conversation and take appropriate action to prevent the further spread of misinformation,” Manase said.

“The Minister is calling on anyone who has information of wrongdoing or abuse of position or any other information that can assist the authorities to solve this matter to come forward,” Manase said.

Facebook hacked

In January, Kubayi’s Facebook account was hacked.

Manase said nefarious posts have been shared on the justice minister’s account.

“An individual or group has illegally gained access to the account and is using it to solicit potentially illegal opportunities and send messages about potential projects to unsuspecting individuals.

“The ministry condemns this illegal activity and warns the public to be cautious and not fall victim to this scam Please note that Minister Kubayi has not sent messages about project opportunities to anyone,” Manase said.

ALSO READ: No one immune to cybercrime, not even Ramaphosa – Experts

Politicians under attack

In July last year, X-rated material was posted on Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, with the party confirming that its Facebook account had been hacked.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said at the time that it was aware of the malicious content posted on its page and contacted the Meta support team to regain control of the account.

Politicians and government departments have become prime targets for cybercrime, owing to the wealth of information they have on citizen activity and government operations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also came under attack two years ago when hacking group SpiderLog$, was able to obtain his private data, including details of a loan he took out from a South African bank in the 2000s, his home address, ID number, and cellphone numbers.

ALSO READ: Average cost of a data breach in SA is R53.1m – Report