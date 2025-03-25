From POV to FAFO: Here are 20 most Googled text abbreviations in SA

Many people, including parents and adults curious about teen language, are eager to stay updated with the latest lingo.

Some may not call it “proper English” but the Gen Z’s seem to be proficient and fluent in text abbreviations. Picture: iStock

Some may not call text abbreviations “proper English”, but Gen Z seem to be proficient and fluent in a so-called language that has stumped many.

If you are wondering if there is a new language in South Africa, well, there isn’t. The new code, as youngsters refer to text abbreviations, is a quick way to type a few letters for a short definition of what a person is saying.

Abbreviations may also impact communication negatively by reducing the perceived sincerity of the sender, leading to fewer and shorter responses.

Google Trends

An analysis of Google Trends for the first three months of 2025 reveals the most searched-for text abbreviations in South Africa.

FWB (17 000 searches) – Friends with benefits.

NB (16 000 searches) – Non-black.

ATM (10 000 searches) – At the moment.

LMAO (9 000 searches) – Laughing out loud.

PMO (7 000 searches) – Put me on.

NGL (6 000 searches) – Not gonna lie.

XOXO (5 500 searches) – Hugs and kisses.

MXM (5 000 searches) – Whatever.

TBH (4 600 searches) – To be honest.

ICL (4 000 searches) – I can’t lie.

DW (3 800 searches) – Don’t worry.

HMU (3 500 searches) – Hit me up.

ATP (3 300 searches) – At this point.

ASL (3 000 searches) – As hell.

FAFO (2 600 searches) – F–k around and find out.

ML (2 000 searches) – Much love.

WYD (1 900 searches) – What you doing.

ILY (1 500 searches) – I love you.

WYLL (1 300 searches) – What you look like.

XX (1200 searches) – Kisses.

Secret language

A spokesperson for Unscramblerer.com said text abbreviations are the secret language of the internet.

“You could even call them an integral part of social media culture. Snappy, always changing and hard to understand. Texting abbreviations is all about saving time and appearing cool. Keeping up to date with the newest trending abbreviations is no easy task.

“Old meanings can change while new abbreviations are created. A recent study found that abbreviations might not be as cool as people think. Using abbreviations makes the sender seem less sincere. This also leads to lower engagement and shorter responses,” the organisation said.

“However, it is best to draw a line for professional conversations. Context matters.”

