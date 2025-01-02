Meghan Markle to ‘show positive impact that social media can create’ as she returns to Instagram [VIDEO]

Meghan Markle's light jog on the beach on the first day of 2025 marked her return to Instagram

A simple video of Meghan Markle doing a light jog on the beach on the first day of 2025 marked her return to social media.

According to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson, the return to social media is to “lead by example to show the positive impact that social media can create”.

The Instagram account will be used to share updates on her work and personal life.

“While there is still work to be done, she feels confident that by returning to Instagram, she can amplify the progress made so far and lead by example in demonstrating the potential for social media to bring joy and positive connection,” said the spokesperson, as quoted in SkyNews.

The spokesperson said Meghan had constructive conversations with the big shot at Meta, owners of Instagram, about “creating safer and healthier online environments”.

Christmas card on X

British writer Omid Scobie, who co-wrote Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family, also said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card was posted on X in 2024.

His post stated, “The Sussexes share highlights of their year on the 2024 Archewell holiday card”.

The card included several photos, including a rare one of the Sussex’s children, five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet.

In the picture, the siblings are seen from behind, running towards their parents, holding their arms open for a hug. They both inherited their father’s striking red hair.

“On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation. We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year,” reads a message on the card.

The card was released after Harry’s interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin, founder and editor of DealBook, at The New York Times DealBook Summit last month.

The Sussexes share highlights of their year on the 2024 Archewell holiday card: pic.twitter.com/8GBeNwM2Eb — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 16, 2024

After retiring from his senior role in the royal family in 2020, Harry and Meghan moved to California. When Sorkin asked if the family intended to stay, the Duke of Sussex replied, “I do. I really enjoy living here and raising my kids here. It feels like the life my mum wanted for me.”

Harry added that he could do things with his kids that he couldn’t do back in Britain. “This is huge to them, and I am hugely grateful to live in Montecito.”

He was candid about his views on the media while also discussing mental health therapy and his late mother, Princess Diana.

