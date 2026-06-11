WWDC: Apple turns to Google as Siri gets overhaul, this is what you need to know

The software updates revealed at WWDC will launch alongside new hardware later this year.

Apple has unveiled a sweeping artificial intelligence overhaul of Siri for the iPhone, turning to Google for help after stumbling on its first attempt two years ago, as tech giants race to pour billions into AI.

The presentation on Monday marked CEO Tim Cook’s final appearance at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Cook, who has led Apple since 2011, will hand the reins to longtime executive John Ternus in September 2026.

Apple AI

The software updates revealed at WWDC will launch alongside new hardware later this year, setting the stage for a leadership transition at a critical moment in Apple’s AI strategy.

Two years ago, Cook announced “Apple Intelligence” at WWDC 2024, pledging a bold leap into artificial intelligence. But the rollout faltered, with a much‑anticipated Siri upgrade failing to materialise.

The misstep drew customer frustration and even a lawsuit in the United States, which Apple settled earlier this year. Monday’s event sought to reset that narrative, positioning Apple as cautious rather than behind.

Restraint

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, emphasised restraint.

“AI is incredibly powerful technology with the potential to shape society in profound ways, and with proper care, unlock meaningful benefits for people everywhere,” he said.

“Still, some appear to be racing forward, seemingly pursuing AI for the sake of AI, without clear regard for the people… that it’s ultimately meant to serve.”

Siri AI

The new Siri AI is designed to communicate more naturally, track information across apps such as Maps and Mail, and perform systemwide tasks. A dedicated Siri app will allow users to revisit past conversations, synced privately via iCloud.

However, Apple confirmed the assistant will not be available initially in China and parts of Europe due to regulatory hurdles. Some features, including image generation, will carry daily usage limits because they rely on powerful server models.

Other announcements

Apple Intelligence updates extend across core apps. Safari gains a Notify Me feature to track changes on web pages, such as restocks or price drops.

Photos introduces Spatial Reframing to adjust composition after a shot is taken. Messages and Mail now offer context‑aware suggestions, while a new Image Playground generates photorealistic images.

Child safety

Child safety was a prominent theme. Apple announced expanded parental controls, including Ask to Browse approvals for new websites, enhanced Communication Safety that blocks violent or graphic content, and redesigned Screen Time dashboards.

Parents will be able to set daily limits across social media, gaming, and entertainment, reflecting growing global scrutiny of tech companies over child safety and screen addiction.

Performance

Performance improvements were also highlighted. Apps now launch up to 30 percent faster, photos load 70 per cent faster, and AirDrop transfers are 80 percent quicker.

Apple added personalisation options such as Liquid Glass design elements and expanded health tracking, including perimenopause and menopause support.

Analysts welcomed the pivot. “Overall, this was an impressive event that did not disappoint as Cook and Apple finally unveiled an AI strategy that will unleash the true monetization opportunity for AI,” said Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities.

Reliance

Others noted Apple’s reliance on Google’s Gemini model for its new capabilities, rather than building models in‑house. The partnership deepens ties between the two companies, already linked by Google’s multibillion‑dollar payments to keep it as the default search engine on Safari, according to AFP.

Despite lacking a competitive AI offering until now, Apple’s stock has risen about 15 percent this year, buoyed by double‑digit iPhone sales growth worldwide.

WWDC 2026 underscored Apple’s attempt to reassert itself in the AI race after earlier missteps-choosing a cautious, user‑focused path while leaning on Google’s technology to deliver results.