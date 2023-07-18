Xbox bids Live Gold farewell, ushers in Game Pass Core instead

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

Xbox is once again making strides by announcing a change to its gaming realm – Xbox Game Pass Core will replace Xbox Live Gold from September 14.

This service is a seamless fusion of two prominent facets of Xbox’s legacy and promises to deliver a superior multiplayer gaming experience to enthusiasts worldwide.

Game Pass Core

Game Pass Core is built on the beloved 20-year-old multiplayer network and the curated library of games presented through the Game Pass since its advent in 2017.

The subscribers of the new Game Pass Core will be privy to a select array of over 25 games, playable with gaming aficionados from across the world.

No more ‘Games with Gold’

With the launch of of the new model, Xbox will be putting an end to Games with Gold.

Xbox said this will provide a chance to “innovate and deliver a more appealing content suite” by incorporating selected titles from the Game Pass catalogue into this new subscription.

The launch collection will include over 25 titles from renowned creators including Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda.

Some of the confirmed titles are crowd favourites such as Among Us, Doom Eternal, Fallout 76, Forza Horizon 4, and Halo 5: Guardians.

The roster will be updated with new titles two to three times per year.

Game Pass Core pricing

This move signifies a new chapter in Xbox’s dedication to delivering value and choice to players, but how much will it cost?

Game Pass Core is offered at R79 per month. An alternative, Xbox Game Pass, which includes a catalogue of over 300 games, is available for R85 per month.

Those desiring the comprehensive package, including online multiplayer and the games library, will need to opt for Game Pass Ultimate, priced at R129 per month.