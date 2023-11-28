WATCH: YouTube debuts ‘The Voices of Africa’ celebrating Africa’s diversity

The campaign, in partnership with a select group of African creators, seeks to celebrate the diversity of the continent’s cultural heritage.

The creators captured their interpretation of cultural heritage through stories. Photo: YouTube

With the festive season just around corner and many people visiting their hometowns away from the cities in which they are based, YouTube debuted “The Voices of Africa”, a social campaign to celebrate the continent’s unique and traditional expressions.

The campaign, in partnership with a select group of African creators, seeks to celebrate the diversity of the continent’s cultural heritage.

Watch the “The Voices of Africa” campaign

Creators from across Sub-Saharan Africa were challenged to create and share videos on their YouTube Channels that reveal their unique cultural heritage stories.

ALSO READ: Microsoft hires Sam Altman after being fired by OpenAI

Cultural heritage

The creators captured their interpretation of cultural heritage through stories about their local traditions and practices, conversations with friends and family, and with people in their local communities.

Strategic Partner Manager at YouTube, Twala Ngambi said the company has always prioritised and recognised the diverse cultures, creators, artists and content on the platform.

“The Voices of Africa campaign is an opportunity that allows us to spotlight the uniqueness of Africa’s cultural heritage through the different voices and experiences of creators across the continent.

“We’ve encouraged the creators to be as creative as possible, giving them the freedom to craft their heritage stories in a way that will best relate to their audiences as well as showcase their authenticity.

“Whether it’s taking us into their family homes, the primary school they attended, or sharing a personal family recipe with us, we believe that each story will educate, entertain and inspire audiences,” said Ngambi.

Creators

Some of the creators who are part of the campaign include South African creator, Seithati Letsipa, who used her video to unpack the cultural practice of Pabadimo, a thanksgiving ceremony in her culture.

Banele Ndaba, another South African creator, took audiences on a journey through his upbringing – where he grew up, attended school as well as conversations with his family.

Susan Wahome, from Kenya shared a video on the secrets behind great African food while Nigerian creator ‘Stylebereme’ took her followers on a journey, unpacking her love for African Wax prints.

The campaign is aimed at showing the continent’s unique stories and voices with the rest of the world.

Their stories have been shared on their channels as well as the YouTube Google Africa Channel.

ALSO READ: Over 5 000 small businesses graduate from Google Hustle Academy