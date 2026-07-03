PODCAST: Inside influencer events – The guestlists, FOMO, politics and crises

Khumo Matlala and Keitumetse 'Kitty' Moepang join Kaunda Selisho on 'The Lifestyle Scene' podcast to unpack influencer and brand events.

If you’ve been on Instagram or TikTok lately, you’ve seen it – the step-and-repeat, the gift bags, the perfectly lit room, and the same 40 faces somehow at every single influencer launch.

Brand activations, product reveals, exclusive dinners – everyone wants in; the comment sections are full of “How do I get on THIS list?”, and yet for most people, that invite never comes.

On The Lifestyle Scene podcast, we’re asking the question nobody in PR really wants to answer out loud: how do these influencer guest lists actually get built, why does it feel so closed off, and what does it really take to go from watching the story to being in it?

We’ll get into the economics behind these events, whose brands are actually trying to reach the unspoken hierarchy of who gets invited versus who gets left on read, and whether this whole system is actually working for the brands footing the bill – or just feeding an illusion of access.

Whether you’ve been to one of these influencer shindigs, you’ve tried to get on a list and got ghosted, or you’re just nosy about how the sausage gets made – let’s get into it with Khumo Matlala, Team Lead at Humanz working on the company’s L’Oréal Luxe Division, and Keitumetse ‘Kitty’ Moepang, Creative Strategist at DNA Brand Architects.

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The Lifestyle Scene Podcast Host: Kaunda Selisho

Podcast Producer: Kaunda Selisho

Director, Editor, Engineer: Shaun Holland

Production Assistant, Second Camera: Casilan Scott