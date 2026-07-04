PODCAST: Does all-new Audi Q3 offer enough to hold off Chinese?

Premium car brands have not been immune to the onslaught from the People's Republic.

Audi last week officially introduced the all-new Q3.

With production of its smaller Q2 ending this year, the all-new Q3 will soon become Ingolstadt’s entry-level Q model.

As before it is offered in standard SUV Q3 and coupe-styled Sportback guise.

New Audi Q3 makes a Pitstop

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the arrival of the updated SUV range. Online Reporter Charl Bosch, who attended the local media launch, shares his views on the new model.

Bosch reckons that as an overall package, the Q3 is a significant improvement over its predecessor. He says that while it’s still pricier and lesser equipped than comparative Chinese products, it will remain popular given South Africa’s reputation for brand loyalty and perceived bragging rights that come with German vehicle ownership.

The influx of Chinese cars has been a huge wake-up call to the whole industry. Not only are they undercutting more affordable heritage brands, but also premium manufacturers.

Two powertrains for now

The starting price for the Q2 range is R748 200 and once discontinued, the Q3 1.4 TSI S tronic will become the most affordable Q model at R814 200. That kind of money can buy a whole lot of SUV in Chinese stables that will likely include a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Much more space and specification.

Two engines are offered at launch. A 1.4-litre TFSI turbo petrol mill that produces 110kW of power and 250Nm of torque and a 110kW/360Nm 2.0-litre TDI turbodiesel engine. The TFSI now comes with a seven-speed S tronic gearbox similar to the TDI instead of the previous six-speed. The twist goes to the front wheels in both engine derivatives.

The Audi Q3 comes standard with the curved display which includes a 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster and 12.8-inch MMI infotainment system.