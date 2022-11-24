This refrigerator door can open and close on its own

ETX Daily Up

What if, in the future, we could use our household appliances hands-free, controlling them simply by voice or remotely via a smartphone?

That’s not such a far-fetched and futuristic idea, since a first refrigerator with this kind of technology is hitting the market.

Called AutoDoor, this technology from the Liebherr group should allow many of the brand’s appliances to open and close fully automatically.

This can be particularly practical when you have your hands full, and it also avoids dirtying the handle or the front of the device with fingerprints. In addition to convenience, this feature makes it much easier to open heavy or large doors.

The first device to use this technology has just arrived on the market. It is the IRBAd 5190 Peak BioFresh, an integrated refrigerator priced at €3,399.

One word is all it takes for Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to open up the fridge, all while keeping your hands free. To do this, the device and the connected speaker must simply be linked to the SmartDevice application.

From your smartphone, this same app allows you to automatically open and close your refrigerator door. It is even possible to choose the opening angle and the time that should elapse before the door closes. The easiest way to open it is to tap twice on the door, even with your foot, to activate the automatic opening system.

In the future, other kitchen appliances could also use this technology. And, rest assured that in the event of a power outage, the appliance can still be opened and closed manually. Phew!